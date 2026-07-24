From First Training Session to International Selection: Jacob Smith’s Basketball Journey

A student from NPTC Group of Colleges is making impressive progress on the national and international basketball stage after taking up the sport just over two years ago.

Jacob Smith began playing basketball in October 2023 at the age of 14. His introduction to the sport came by chance after his mum mentioned his interest to a colleague who was involved in coaching.

“I went along to give it a try and really enjoyed it,” said Jacob. “I didn’t have much experience when I started, but I enjoyed the team environment and wanted to keep improving.”

Jacob joined the Port Talbot Spartans Under 16s, who compete in the South Wales Basketball League, training twice a week while learning the fundamentals of the game. During his first season, he gained limited game time, playing only a few minutes across five or six matches, but remained committed and continued training throughout the summer to improve his skills.

His dedication paid off in the summer of 2024 when his coach at Port Talbot Spartans put him forward to trial for Vale Vipers, a Barry-based club competing at National League level, facing teams from across Wales and the South West of England. Jacob was successful at trial and joined the Vale Vipers Under 16s squad, while continuing to play for Port Talbot Spartans in the South Wales league.

The following season, Jacob progressed to the Vale Vipers Under 18s team. The squad finished second in their division, narrowly missing out on first place on head-to-head results despite finishing level on points. The season involved travelling to play teams from across the region, including fixtures as far as Plymouth and Exeter.

Jacob plays as a centre or power forward, a physically demanding position requiring strength, movement and consistency on both offence and defence.

“As a centre or power forward, my role is to be strong on both offence and defence,” he explained. “That includes rebounding, setting screens and trying to score by using my size to help the team.”

In the summer of 2025, Jacob’s progress was recognised at national level when he was nominated by his Spartans coach to trial for the Welsh Under 17s Academy squad. Following trials in Cardiff, he was selected and began training with the academy in September 2025.

This led to further success when Jacob was also selected to represent Wales Under 17s on an international tour to Lithuania in March 2026. The squad travelled to Kaunas, Lithuania’s second city, to play four games against Lithuanian academy teams.

“Basketball is huge in Lithuania, so it was a great experience,” said Jacob. “We came away with two wins and two narrow losses, and playing against academy teams at that level really helped my development.”

Jacob currently trains with the Wales squad approximately once a month in Cardiff and is hoping to be selected for the Home Nations Tournament in Glasgow in June, with longer-term ambitions of representing Great Britain in the future.

Alongside his sporting commitments, Jacob is studying Psychology, Geography and Government & Politics at A Level at NPTC Group of Colleges. He hopes to progress to university after completing his studies and continue playing basketball at a high level.

This summer, Jacob has also been awarded a scholarship to attend a one-month basketball combine camp, giving him the opportunity to further develop his game, gain valuable experience and test himself in a competitive development environment.

College Support and Bursary Funding

Jacob has been supported through a Sport and Culture bursary awarded by NPTC Group of Colleges, which has helped him manage the costs associated with training and competing in basketball at a high level.

“There is very little funding for basketball in Wales,” he said. “My parents usually have to cover my club and Wales fees, all my equipment and kit, as well as travel costs, so the support from the college has been a massive help.”

The bursary has helped reduce the financial pressure associated with balancing education alongside elite-level sport, allowing Jacob to focus on his studies while continuing to take part in high-performance training and development opportunities.

Donna Gwilliam, Jacob’s Geography lecturer and former personal tutor, praised his commitment both academically and athletically.

She said:

“Jacob is a conscientious student who has a passion for basketball. He regularly shares about his experiences and competitions during tutorial sessions which helps to enrich our discussions. He has shown commitment and dedication to his studies this year while also balancing his busy sporting schedule. Jacob has engaged well with his subjects of Geography, Psychology and Government and Politics, demonstrating a mature attitude to learning and a willingness to contribute thoughtfully. He is an inspirational learner.”

NPTC Group of Colleges is proud to support students like Jacob in achieving their academic ambitions while pursuing excellence in sport and enrichment activities.