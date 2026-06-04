AI fears drive more students and graduates to make high-volume job applications

As young jobseekers face growing pressure in the entry-level labour market, new findings in Prospects at Jisc’s Early Careers Survey of 5,000 students and graduates found that many are applying for as many jobs as possible to improve their chances of securing a role. Men were more likely to take this approach (33%) compared with women (26%).

While the proportion of jobseekers taking a targeted approach – applying for fewer than 20 roles – dropped, high-volume applications nearly doubled year on year. Respondents submitting more than 100 applications rose from 8% to 13%.

Recent graduates appeared to face the greatest pressure, with 20% reporting that they had applied for more than 100 jobs – a higher proportion than any other group surveyed.

Graduates were also the most likely to say that AI was threatening their career prospects and reducing the number of jobs available (44% compared with 35% overall). However, earlier findings and HESA’s Graduate Outcomes (published today) show the difficult labour market is more influenced by economic uncertainty than AI.

Prospects Early Careers Survey also found that candidates submitting large numbers of applications were significantly more likely to use AI tools to write CVs and cover letters. Among those applying for between 101 and 200 roles, 66% used AI, compared with 40% of those submitting 20 applications or fewer.

However, AI use dropped among respondents submitting more than 200 applications, falling to 48% and suggesting some candidates may instead be relying on auto-apply or quick-apply tools.

The findings also suggest growing tension in the early careers market with candidates turning to AI to improve their chances of securing roles while feeling threatened about its impact on jobs and hiring outcomes.

This year nearly three quarters (73%) of respondents reported that they had used AI at some point in the application process. However, a majority said it was unfair for employers to use AI across most stages of the recruitment process.

Whilst 46% had used AI to write a CV or cover letter, only 38% thought that it was OK for AI to be used to screen the CV. Concerns were strongest around AI use in online interviews and virtual assessments. Qualification screening was the only area AI use was seen as broadly acceptable.

Growing concern about AI’s impact on future careers may be shaping candidate behaviour. Nearly half (44%) of respondents with a negative outlook on their future prospects said job automation influenced their views this year. Respondents with a pessimistic outlook were more likely to apply for as many roles as possible to improve their chances.

Yet the research also suggests that confidence in AI skills and access to careers guidance can significantly improve how students and graduates view their future prospects.

Only around half of university students said they felt they were developing the AI skills needed for their career. Almost half (47%) of respondents who lacked confidence in their AI skills believed the technology had reduced their opportunities, compared with 29% of those who felt confident using it.

Furthermore, students who had received careers advice about AI were more than twice as likely to believe the technology would increase their job opportunities (27% compared with 12% of those who had not received guidance).

Respondents identified networking, tailoring applications, researching employers and speaking to careers professionals and industry contacts as the most successful approaches to securing opportunities and interviews.

The findings mirror wider industry trends, with the Institute of Student Employers reporting record levels of applications over the past two years.

Chris Rea, early careers expert for Prospects at Jisc said:

“Young people are responding to a tough job market by applying for more roles and increasingly turning to AI throughout the recruitment process.

“At the same time, there appears to be a growing doom loop, where candidates are using AI to get ahead in their job hunt while also feeling threatened by its impact on their careers and their ability to get hired.

“The findings show that digital confidence cannot be taken for granted, even among younger generations. Supporting students in the development of professional AI skills is critical to helping them remain optimistic as they navigate a rapidly changing labour market.”