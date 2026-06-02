The IMI powers the future of automotive talent as it sponsors Coventry University team competing in Shell Eco-Marathon

Mature learners, career changers and first gen university students join forces to design, build and race energy-efficient car

Demonstrating its commitment to the future of automotive talent, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) is partnering with the Coventry University Eco-Marathon team – Phoenix Racing – for this year’s mileage challenge. Comprising mature learners, career changers and first-generation university students on automotive, mechanical and electrical courses, the Phoenix Racing team has designed a vehicle that pushes the boundaries of energy efficiency mobility to travel the furthest using the least energy possible.

The team will participate in the Shell Eco-Marathon On-Track Competitions’ mileage challenge. Vehicles are judged on energy efficiency after completing laps of a racetrack, with awards given to the highest-performing teams in each energy class and vehicle category.

“This event is a unique opportunity for students to inspire a future generation of automotive scientists and engineers,” said Aimee Wallis, Careers Partnership Lead for the IMI. “On a mission to help people at every stage of their career journey see how exciting the automotive sector is, it felt a perfect fit for the IMI to get involved. The diverse experience, training and background of the Phoenix team is a real strength, and we look forward to seeing what they are able to achieve as we support them designing, building and racing their innovative, ultra-energy-efficient vehicle.”

The Shell Eco-marathon On-Track Competitions set teams the challenge of travelling the furthest using as little energy as possible. Utilising their design, tech and engineering skills, teams of students from all over the world are participating in this year’s competitions.

The Coventry University Phoenix Racing team will take part in the longest-running format, the mileage challenge, in which they will drive a fixed number of laps around the track. After each valid run, energy efficiency is calculated and ranked. The challenge will take place in Poland in June 2026, and teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the inaugural Global Championship in 2027.

Meet the Phoenix Racing team:

Team leader: Carlos Troncoso Garcia, 4 th year automotive student

Carlos Troncoso Garcia, 4 year automotive student Deputy team lead: Karan Gohil, 2nd year automotive student

Karan Gohil, 2nd year automotive student Electrical lead: Chloe Wilson, 2 nd year electrical student

Chloe Wilson, 2 year electrical student CAD lead: Dylan Ritter, 2 nd year automotive student

Dylan Ritter, 2 year automotive student Driver/Social Media and Sponsorship lead – Rebecca Kappler, 2nd year mechanical student

“This competition has brought a real mix of challenge and fun, that we have all enjoyed tackling as a team,” explained Rebecca Kappler, a 2nd year Mechanical student and Phoenix Racing Team’s driver and social media and sponsorship team leader. “We have learned so much already, as we completed the initial build stage. And the IMI’s support and sponsorship are invaluable as we continue, tweaking and developing the car, testing and improving performance in the final weeks before the challenge.

“We are excited to get to Poland and get out on the track, and hope that whatever the result the competition proves to be an inspiration to others and plays at least a small part in the transition to more environmentally friendly motoring.”