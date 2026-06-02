Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Theo Paphitis inspires future business leaders during exclusive Derby event

Aspiring entrepreneurs came face-to-face with Dragons’ Den investor Theo Paphitis during a unique boardroom session held as part of his two-day visit to Derby.

Applicants to the University of Derby’s Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club – a new initiative co-led by Theo – were given the opportunity to pitch ideas, take part in live discussions and receive direct feedback from one of the UK’s most recognised entrepreneurs.

The Club has been launched to connect University of Derby students and graduates with influential entrepreneurs and industry leaders, helping them to develop the mindset, skills and networks to succeed in business.

During the visit, Theo – who was appointed Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship at the University of Derby during the official opening of The Cavendish Building in September 2025 – shared personal insights into innovation, leadership, resilience and the realities of building a successful career in business.

Theo delivered interactive talks for staff and students and toured several of the University’s world-class facilities including the Motorsport Engineering workshop, where he learned more about the wide range of vehicles and systems including the Radical SR1 racing car.

One session, ‘You’re Already an Entrepreneur – You Just Don’t Know It Yet’, encouraged students to rethink entrepreneurship as something already embedded in everyday skills such as problem-solving, adapting, caring for others and improving systems.

Theo also met with tenants at Banks Mill Studios; the University’s incubation centre that provides a nurturing and supportive environment for creative and start-up businesses.

Theo Paphitis said:

“Higher education must evolve. It’s not just about qualifications – it’s learning how to solve problems, taking risks and thinking independently – and those are the skills that define success in the real world.

“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to work with the University of Derby. It’s easy to sit on the sidelines and criticise higher education or young people, but real change comes from investing directly in the next generation.

“Entrepreneurship is more than starting a business. It’s resilience, creativity and the confidence to challenge convention – whether you’re launching a company, designing a new technology or training to become a nurse.

“That’s why initiatives like the Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club matter. I have been hugely impressed by the University’s industry-focused approach and the ambition of the students I met in Derby. What they need now is access to networks, experience and people who will push them to think bigger.”

An Economics and Finance student who attended the event said:

“It was a real highlight not only to meet Theo Paphitis, but to have the chance to speak to him one-to-one and receive direct advice from him.

“I’ve always been business-minded, so to have the chance to be in a room full of people running their own businesses was incredibly inspiring and helpful.”

Scarlett Flint, who runs pottery business Flint & Gaia from Banks Mill Studios, added:

“Theo took great interest in my work, and shared a few business tips with me. We hope to welcome him back to Banks Mill again in the future.”

The Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club, jointly led by Theo and the University of Derby’s Chancellor, William Cavendish, Earl of Burlington, offers members skills workshops, live business challenges and exclusive mentoring from industry leaders.

During the event, applicants also met with Founding Members of the Club – who will be mentors to the students – including Nick Robinson, founder of grant-making organisation SWEF, Reed Smith consultant David Boutcher and sisters Anna Hutton and Claire MacDonald of Derby-based MacMartin.

Members will also have the opportunity to network with business partners and alumni from global brands such as Google, Amazon Business, Unipart, Rolls-Royce, the National Gallery and the Devonshire Group.