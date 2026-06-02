Telford College invests more than £1m in new sixth form centre

Telford College is investing more than £1 million in equipping its new sixth form centre in a programme aimed at “matching the ambition of the young people” it has been built for.

The scale of the investment in the academic environment at Telford 6th, due to complete its transformational build mid-June, was revealed as the college launched a search for a Vice Principal to lead the new A level centre.

The investment covers the full fit-out of the building, including £450,000 on IT and audio-visual equipment and £190,000 on curriculum equipment, including for resources for science labs and drama studio lighting.

The college has also funded 25 new 86-inch digital interactive screens, 240 laptops, 40 wi-fi access points and £350,000 on furniture, including 526 classroom chairs and 468 desks.

Among the facilities being equipped are specialist science labs, a drama studio, an arts studio and a bespoke library – all located in the heart of Telford town centre at Station Quarter.

Telford 6th is a £9 million project backed by government funding awarded to Telford & Wrekin Council, which owns Addenbrooke House. It is part of the new Station Quarter investment, which includes the Quad – a digital enterprise centre where the college also delivers courses to more than 100 students.

Principal and CEO of Telford College, Lawrence Wood, said:

“Everything we are investing in, from the labs to the studios, the technology in every classroom and a library designed around how sixth formers actually learn, is about matching the ambition of the young people this centre has been built for.

“Addenbrooke House has been completely stripped back and rebuilt from the inside out and what is emerging is something the whole town can be proud of. This is A-level provision in the heart of Telford town centre – accessible, ambitious and designed to give every young person who walks through those doors the very best start.

“Our new sixth form is part of a wider programme of investment by the college. Earlier this month we opened a brand new £2m library at our Wellington campus too. Every student at Telford College, whatever their route and wherever they study, benefits from what we are building here.”

The college is currently recruiting an experienced leader for Telford 6th to shape the educational experience of more than 500 students.

Mr Wood added:

“Telford College is about to do something which has not been done in our borough before – open a brand-new sixth form centre in the heart of the town centre.

“This is a multi-million-pound investment in young people and in this community and one of the most exciting opportunities in further education in the West Midlands region. The Vice Principal we appoint will be central to making it a success.”

Holly Wade, head of capital projects at Telford College, said:

“The final stages of a transformation of this scale require an enormous amount of partnership work. We could not have got to this point without the support and expertise of our colleagues at Telford & Wrekin Council, project manager Gleeds, constructor McPhillips and the whole supply chain.

“We have overseen every detail of this fit-out to make sure that when staff walk in in August and students arrive in September, everything is ready.”

A formal opening event is planned for early October 2026.