Aspiring filmmakers hit the big screen in cinemas nationwide with uni support

FILMS made by aspiring creatives from North Wales are now being screened in Vue and Odeon cinemas across the UK – and Clwyd North MP Gill German says it proves local talent can thrive when given the right opportunities.

Gill is highlighting the success of TAPE’s groundbreaking Supporting Shorts project, a cinema-focused initiative led by the Old Colwyn-based community arts charity and an example of sector leading inclusive filmmaking.

Supported by the University of Leeds, Supporting Shorts is all about young people who are breaking down barriers in the creative industries, bringing new voices to the big screen.

The project came about from discussions with people trying to enter the arena who identified the issue of ongoing exclusion, particularly around the barrier of complex language.

Screenwriting was chosen as a practical starting point to address this, leading to a collaboration with Final Draft, an Inclusivity Analysis tool which helps writers and producers track and evaluate the demographic diversity of their characters.

This resulted in the co-creation of the Easy-Write Template (now included in Final Draft 13), designed by diverse end users to make processes more accessible and to better support participation and underrepresented voices.

Two films are already screening before mainstream features: Race to the Start Line, a comedy following a young man’s journey to a mountain bike race, and The Return of James Vincent, a mysterious horror story set in a hotel.

Gill has supported TAPE with this project since visiting the organisation’s Hope Productions team at the Supporting Shorts launch, where she met cast and crew and saw first-hand the difference the charity is making for young people and aspiring creatives across the region.

The TAPE team and filmmakers have also gone on to work the Inclusion team at British Film Institute.

The Clwyd North MP joined the team on their visits to the BFI headquarters in London, where they showcased their work to industry professionals. Gill has also been involved in the filming for their documentary on the project to date.

Speaking on her work with the TAPE team, Gill said: “I was so proud to welcome the team to London and to see their work being recognised at such an influential level within the industry. TAPE is doing extraordinary work to break down barriers in filmmaking, and it’s inspiring to see them leading the way in making the industry more inclusive, accessible, and representative.

“Their commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices is not only transforming lives locally, but setting an example nationally for how the sector can and should evolve.”

She added: “It is really important we look at developing skills for everybody, particularly those with abundant creativity who have not had the opportunity to tap into that potential.”

Gill also highlighted the importance of support from the Department for Work and Pensions to help people overcome obstacles to employment, including initiatives such as the Right to Try Guarantee, the Connect to Work programme and dedicated work coaches, which aim to give more people the confidence and opportunity to access meaningful careers.

She said: “TAPE provides the perfect spacesand support for this. I cannot wait to see their hard work pay off in these new films, where these brilliant stories will be platformed and heard.

“Talent exists in every community, and organisations like TAPE show what is possible when we invest in people and remove the barriers that stop them from participating. Everyone should feel a creative career is something they can aspire to.”

TAPE was founded in Old Colwyn in 2008 and has since supported more than 20,000 people across Wales and the UK through opportunities in filmmaking, audio production, virtual reality, design, podcasting, creative writing and more.

Its work focuses on inclusion, with tailored training, flexible entry points and long-term support helping to break down barriers for people traditionally excluded from creative opportunities.

Steve Swindon, Founder and Creative Director of TAPE, said: “Genuine co-creation can inform and inspire change in the most meaningful of ways for individuals and communities.

“This work requires proper funding in order for the screen industries to make the changes it is sighted on. Having Gill’s support for the Supporting Shorts initiative has been hugely impactful in amplifying the project and the voices of those involved, for whom lasting change is most needed.”