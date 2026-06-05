NOCN Group Launches NOCN Asia During Strategic Malaysia Visit

NOCN Group has officially launched NOCN Asia during a strategic visit to Malaysia.

The visit marks an important step in the organisation’s long-term commitment to international workforce development, TVET collaboration and industry-aligned skills partnerships across the ASEAN region.

The visit included partnership activity with Malaysia’s Department of Skills Development (JPK), alongside wider engagement with stakeholders involved in workforce development, skills training and future industry capability.

The launch reflects growing demand across the region for trusted competency standards, workforce assurance and internationally aligned skills pathways that support both economic growth and employer needs.

Malaysia continues to invest heavily in workforce development, green skills and infrastructure expansion, creating increased demand for practical, industry-relevant training linked to recognised international standards.

Through its partnership with JPK, NOCN Group is supporting the development of qualifications and workforce pathways designed to strengthen employability, workforce mobility and long-term progression opportunities for learners. The initial pilot programme will involve 30 accredited centres across Malaysia, creating opportunities for up to 1,000 learners to achieve dual certification linked to both Malaysian and UK-recognised standards.

The programme introduces a “One Course, Two Certifications” model, enabling learners to gain both Malaysian national certification and internationally recognised UK certification through a single learning journey.

As part of the pilot programme, four new electrical and green-skills qualifications are being introduced:

Level 2 Diploma in Single Phase Electrical Installation and Maintenance

Level 3 Diploma in Three Phase Electrical Installation and Maintenance

Level 4 Diploma in Low Voltage Electrical Installation and Maintenance

Level 3 Diploma in Electric and Hybrid Car Servicing

These have been developed in response to increasing demand for qualifications linked to trusted UK quality assurance and Ofqual-recognised standards, helping centres, employers and learners strengthen workforce capability and confidence. The partnership also supports wider opportunities for learners by helping develop industry-relevant skills aligned to international standards and future workforce demand.

Trainer and assessor preparation activities are already underway ahead of first learner delivery, with strong early interest from centres across the region.

Graham Hasting-Evans, Chief Executive of NOCN Group and Chair of NOCN Asia, visited Malaysia as part of the launch activity and wider stakeholder engagement programme.

Speaking about the visit, Graham said:

“The launch of NOCN Asia represents an important step in strengthening international collaboration around skills development and workforce readiness. Through our partnership with JPK and wider stakeholders, we are supporting practical, industry-aligned pathways that help learners, centres and employers respond to changing workforce needs across the region. This is about much more than qualifications alone. It is about building trusted partnerships, supporting economic growth and creating meaningful progression opportunities for learners and industries alike.”

The visit also supported ongoing relationship development with government bodies, training providers and employers, while helping strengthen awareness of NOCN Group’s wider international activity and strategic role within workforce development and skills assurance.

Alongside the Malaysia activity, NOCN Group will continue to share updates across its international platforms highlighting partnership development, pilot milestones and future opportunities linked to workforce readiness, electrification and green skills.