Redefining Engineering for the AI Era

The UK’s engineering sector is at a crossroads—facing a critical skills shortage, rapid technological advancements, and an aging workforce. In this Future Skills mini-series, we dive into the urgent need for a more agile qualification system, stronger employer engagement, and improved careers guidance to bridge the gap between education and industry.

Our expert guests, Rhys Morgan (Royal Academy of Engineering) and Becky Ridler (Not Just Girls), join hosts Bryony Kingsland (City & Guilds) & Gavin O’Meara (FE News) to explore:

Why engineering education remains fragmented—and how we can fix it

The importance of modular, responsive qualifications that keep pace with industry needs

The diversity challenge in STEM—women make up just 16% of the workforce, and representation matters

How post-pandemic skills deficits, particularly in communication and workplace readiness, are affecting young engineers

What employers and educators must do now to prepare for the future of engineering

Whether you’re an employer, educator, policymaker, or future engineer, this episode unpacks practical solutions to one of the UK’s most pressing workforce challenges.

For further information about the material quoted in this episode visit:

