Redefining Engineering for the AI Era
The UK’s engineering sector is at a crossroads—facing a critical skills shortage, rapid technological advancements, and an aging workforce. In this Future Skills mini-series, we dive into the urgent need for a more agile qualification system, stronger employer engagement, and improved careers guidance to bridge the gap between education and industry.
Our expert guests, Rhys Morgan (Royal Academy of Engineering) and Becky Ridler (Not Just Girls), join hosts Bryony Kingsland (City & Guilds) & Gavin O’Meara (FE News) to explore:
- Why engineering education remains fragmented—and how we can fix it
- The importance of modular, responsive qualifications that keep pace with industry needs
- The diversity challenge in STEM—women make up just 16% of the workforce, and representation matters
- How post-pandemic skills deficits, particularly in communication and workplace readiness, are affecting young engineers
- What employers and educators must do now to prepare for the future of engineering
Whether you’re an employer, educator, policymaker, or future engineer, this episode unpacks practical solutions to one of the UK’s most pressing workforce challenges.
For further information about the material quoted in this episode visit:
- Skills England
- Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
- Lifelong Learning Entitlement overview
- Making Skills Work: The Path to Solving the Productivity Crisis – report
