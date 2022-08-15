Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

« All Events

Sep 29

Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training

September 29 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

During an Ofsted inspection the nominee is at the centre of the inspection and of their organisation.

Led by the Solvendis Quality Improvement and Inspection Team the event will prepare potential nominees in the FE and Skills sector to carry out their role effectively before, during and after an Ofsted inspection.

During the training session delegates will:

  • consider the skills and attributes required by someone undertaking the nominee role;
  • gain a full understanding of the nominee’s responsibilities;
  • discuss the requirements of the Education Inspection Framework  and its application;
  • be clear over how to prepare themselves and their organisations for full and for short inspections;
  • understand what information and documentation is required for inspection and why;
  • understand what inspectors do during an inspection; and,
  • consider how to challenge inspectors’ judgements when appropriate.

During this intensive training session, delegates will have the opportunity to raise and discuss issues and seek clarification around any uncertainties;

As a result of the workshop, delegates will be better able to prepare themselves, their leaders, managers, staff, learners and employees for inspection, and show their provision in the best light.

Details

Date:
September 29
Time:
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Event Categories:
,
Website:
https://www.solvendisseminars.co.uk/solvendis-seminars-and-workshops/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this