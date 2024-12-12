Unlocking Opportunities – Season Finale – Powering FE for all

Welcome to Episode 6 of Unlocking Opportunities: Powering FE for all. Which is the season finale. This episode focusses on how we can empower educators and learners to make FE a more inclusive, accessible and inspirational environment. The panel unpack the recent NCFE Social Impact Report. Which highlighted that 60% of the training providers NCFE works with are situated in the five most deprived areas in England.

On the show the panel discusses the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence and supporting autistic individuals into apprenticeships.

Hosts:

Michael Lemin, Head of Policy at NCFE

Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News

Guests:

Parisa Shirazi, UK Head of Education and Skills Competitions at WorldSkills UK

Julie Lappin, Executive Director of the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network

In this six-part series, we will cover a range of topics centred around Labour’s commitment to “break down barriers to opportunity”. In its manifesto, the new government outlined an ambition to reform our childcare and education systems and make sure there’s no class ceiling on the ambitions of young people in Britain. Each 30-minute episode will have two hosts and two guests, focusing on the key issues and opportunities to allow the government to achieve its mission and help ensure learners and educators aren’t being left behind.