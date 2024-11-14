The Curriculum and Assessment Review. Ep2 of Unlocking Opportunities

Welcome to Episode 2 of Unlocking Opportunities, a new livestream season in partnership with FE News and NCFE. Episode 2 is exploring The Curriculum and Assessment Review.

The season is hosted by Michael Lemin from NCFE and Gavin O’Meara from FE News. Episode 2 has a focus on the Curriculum and Assessment Review and the guests are Olly Newton, Executive Director of Edge Foundation and Rebecca Conway, Director of Research and Innovation at NCFE.

This episode will focus on the Government’s ongoing Curriculum and Assessment Review, which closes on 22 November. This is a chance to debate some of the key issues and opportunities around curriculum and assessment, including the use of technology, high stakes assessments, and the role of vocational learning.

Future episodes in the Unlocking Opportunities season include NEETs and youth employment, essential digital skills, regional skills, professional development for the FE workforce, and creating inclusive training pathways, which are live at 10am every Thursday until the 12th December 2024.

