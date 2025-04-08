College showcases green skills in ministerial visit

The Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson visited Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) on Monday 7th April to learn more about its innovative work in green skills and industry training.

During her visit, the minister explored the College’s state-of-the-art Advanced Automotive Training Centre (AATC) and spoke to staff and students about the College’s role in driving sustainability and supporting the green skills agenda.

The visit was an opportunity for BSDC to showcase its state-of-the-art facilities, including the newly launched Advanced Automotive Training Centre (AATC), while discussing exciting plans to promote skills development and support industries in transitioning to green technologies.

The AATC specialises in delivering training in Hybrid/Electric Vehicle technology, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Hydrogen Vehicle systems, playing a vital role in supporting the local motor vehicle industry’s transition to alternative fuel vehicles. The Centre features industry-standard tools and a fleet of modern vehicles, including an all-electric Nissan Leaf, a hybrid Toyota Prius and a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Toyota Mirai.

Meanwhile, the Green Skills Centre focuses on advancing sustainability in the construction industry. Equipped with advanced tools for the installation and maintenance of renewable energy platforms, including solar photovoltaic generation and battery storage systems, air source heat pumps and EV charging setups, the Centre focuses on delivering specialised training in renewable energy and retrofit technologies. Through partnerships with organisations like St. Modwen Homes and Checkatrade, the Centre will equip local tradespeople with the skills needed to adopt greener technologies and promote sustainable practices.

Secretary of State for Education, Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP commented: “It was great to meet the mechanics of the future working on hydrogen and electric vehicles at Burton and South Derbyshire College. FE colleges are vital to our mission to grow the economy. They are at the heart of training the next generation of skilled workers who will drive forward our Plan for Change.”

Jacob Collier, MP for Burton and Uttoxeter said: “It was great to welcome the Education Secretary to Burton. I am always proud to showcase the fantastic educational facilities and opportunities that Burton and South Derbyshire College offer to young people and those looking to retrain within the town. The college’s new Advanced Automated Technology Centre will be incredibly beneficial for providing hands-on learning in such an up-and-coming industry.

“Burton and Uttoxeter thrives on our manufacturing, brewing and engineering industries, so it’s important that education opportunities are available and accessible. Burton and South Derbyshire College plays such an important role in training the future workers of our towns and I look forward to seeing their continued growth.”

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive of BSDC added: “We were honoured to welcome the Secretary of State to BSDC and to demonstrate our commitment to equipping local industries with the green skills needed for the future. This visit reflects the government’s recognition of the vital role education plays in preparing industries for decarbonisation and technological advancement. As a college, we are proud to be leading the way with state-of-the-art facilities and strong partnerships with employers, and I am delighted the minister had the opportunity to witness this first-hand.”