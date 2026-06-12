No More Sheep Dip: What the SEND Transition Collective Revealed About Equity, Courage, and the Boxes We Need to Break

There is a particular kind of honesty that emerges when a room full of practitioners, advocates and leaders agrees to stop being polite about a broken system. The Bridging the SEND Transition Collective, hosted by FE News and the Education Training Foundation in late April, was one of those rooms. I was there as a facilitator, leading one of the day’s working groups, and what I took away was not a comfortable consensus. It was something more useful: a shared recognition of what is really going wrong, and a growing impatience with the well-meaning but ultimately insufficient responses that have characterised the sector’s approach to SEND transition for too long.

The difference between equality and equity

Among the insights that cut through most clearly on the day was a point made by Professor Amanda Kirby, who chairs the Government’s independent expert panel on neurodivergent employment. Her observation was deceptively simple: we have been confusing equality with equity, and the difference matters enormously. Equality gives everyone the same thing. Equity gives everyone what they actually need. A sheep dip approach to inclusion, rolling every learner through the same support structure regardless of their individual circumstances, is not inclusion. It is the appearance of inclusion dressed up in paperwork.

This distinction is not merely philosophical. It has direct consequences for how FE and skills providers design their provision, allocate resources and build relationships with learners. The Universal Design for Learning (UDL) framework, increasingly adopted across higher and further education, rests on the same principle: that flexibility built into the system from the start serves every learner better than accommodations retrofitted for the few. Its three principles, multiple means of engagement, multiple means of representation, and multiple means of action and expression, are not a checklist. They are a design philosophy. And that philosophy is the opposite of sheep dip.

The sausage machine and the people willing to challenge it

Something that emerged from my facilitated group in particular was a striking degree of frustration with the assessment culture that sits at the heart of English education. The phrase that came up more than once was the “sausage machine”: a system that processes learners through standardised inputs and expects standardised outputs, and that is structurally ill-suited to the diverse range of young people moving through it.

The frustration was not merely philosophical. It was practical. Formal examinations, particularly at GCSE level, frequently test the very things that neurodivergent learners find most difficult. Sustained focus under timed conditions, dense written processing, the suppression of movement or speech as signs of concentration: these are not proxies for intelligence or capability. For many neurodivergent learners, there are active barriers. The examination does not reveal what the learner knows. It reveals how well they can manage the examination conditions. And yet the system continues to treat GCSE results, particularly in English and Maths, as the primary gateway to progression.

David Walliams’ “Computer Says No” sketch captures something painfully accurate about this. Across the education and employment landscape, neurodivergent individuals regularly encounter systems, processes, and gatekeepers that cannot accommodate responses that fall outside expected parameters. The computer says no, and no one in the chain has the authority, or the courage, to override it.

The word courage came up repeatedly in our group discussion. Many people in the sector see the problems clearly and know broadly what needs to change, but the structural incentives and accountability pressures make genuine innovation feel impossibly risky. The result is a sector that privately acknowledges the sausage machine does not work but publicly continues to feed it.

Speaking truth to power: the privilege gap in policy

One of the more uncomfortable conversations of the day, and all the better for it, concerned the distance between those who make decisions about SEND in FE and those who live with the consequences of those decisions. It was noted with some precision that many people in policy positions with real influence over this agenda have not worked in FE themselves and have frequently come from privileged educational backgrounds. Their desire to improve outcomes is often genuine. But lived experience has a way of clarifying what good actually looks like in practice, and its absence can lead to reforms that are structurally correct but practically unworkable.

This is not a reason for cynicism. It is a reason for better co-design. The sector has deep expertise in what neurodivergent learners need. That expertise needs to travel upward more effectively than it currently does. Speaking truth to power, naming what is not working clearly and without apology, is not disloyalty to the system. It is the only way the system learns.

The Government’s Every Child Achieving and Thriving White Paper, published in February 2026, articulates five core principles for SEND reform: early identification, local provision, fair and consistent standards, effective evidence-based practice, and shared accountability. These are the right principles. The question is whether the mechanisms proposed to realise them will be grounded in the kind of practice wisdom the Collective surfaced, or whether they will reflect a more abstracted view from above.

The sector gap that learners pay for

The divide between how different parts of the FE and skills sector manage SEND transition is significant, and its effects fall disproportionately on learners. Large general FE colleges, particularly those with established SEND teams and EHC plan review cycles, have developed real capacity in this space. Apprenticeship providers and independent training providers are often operating in an entirely different context: without specialist staffing, without familiarity with EHCPs, and without the sustained relationships with families that meaningful transition support depends on.

That divide matters because transition does not end when a learner leaves college. According to DWP figures from 2025, only 30.2% of disabled people with autism as a main health condition were in employment, compared with 82% of non-disabled people. That is not a data quirk. It is a predictable outcome of a system that invests in support up to a certain point and then withdraws it at precisely the moment it is most needed.

The contrast between specialist SEND providers and mainstream FE institutions adds another layer. Specialist settings have built their cultures around needs-led, relational, flexible practice. That expertise exists, and it works. The challenge is getting it to travel into mainstream provision at the scale and speed the numbers require. The Education Training Foundation’s own evidence is instructive here: 97% of practitioners who engaged with SEND-focused professional development through the ETF reported a positive impact on their confidence and practice. The lever exists. It is not being pulled hard enough.

The NEET crisis: transition failure made visible

It would be a mistake to talk about SEND transition in FE without placing it in the context of a national crisis that is now impossible to ignore. According to the Office for National Statistics, over one million young people aged 16 to 24 were not in education, employment or training in the first quarter of 2026. That is 13.5% of the entire age group, up by 89,000 on the same period in 2025. The numbers are heading in the wrong direction, and at a pace.

What makes this directly relevant to the conversation at the Collective is where the growth is concentrated. Over the past decade, the proportion of young people who are NEET due to a work-limiting health condition has increased by 70%. More than four in ten disabled NEETs now cite mental health as their primary condition. A Society of Occupational Medicine report published in May 2026 found that four in five young people claiming health-related Universal Credit benefits cite mental health or neurodevelopmental conditions as their main barrier to employment. These are not peripheral figures. Neurodivergent young people are at the heart of this crisis.

The Government launched an independent review of youth inactivity in November 2025, led by former Health Secretary Alan Milburn, with a specific focus on mental health and disability as barriers to work. That review is a signal that the penny is beginning to drop at the policy level. But awareness is not action, and reviews do not by themselves change what happens when a young person with ADHD, autism or an undiagnosed learning difference leaves education with no clear pathway forward and an assessment history that has repeatedly told them they are not enough.

The NEET statistics are not a separate problem from the SEND transition. They are what SEND transition failure looks like at scale. Every time a learner falls through the gap between school and FE, or between FE and work, and receives no support that recognises their actual needs, we increase the probability that they will become one of the million. The sector has the knowledge to change this. The question the Collective kept returning to is whether it has the will, the resources and the policy support to act on what it knows.

What leadership must do differently?

The Collective’s discussions pointed to several clear priorities for FE leaders and practitioners:

Design provision around equity, not equality. A single, uniformly applied support pathway is not inclusive. Leaders must invest in differentiated, needs-led approaches grounded in UDL principles and hold staff accountable for implementing them.

Build whole-organisation SEND CPD, not just specialist roles. When knowledge about how to support neurodivergent learners sits only in a dedicated team, the wider culture does not change. Every member of staff who interacts with learners needs a baseline level of confidence in this space.

Challenge the assessment culture from within. This requires courage. It means advocating publicly for alternative evidence of achievement where formal examinations are not serving learners, trusting professional judgement and accepting accountability for that trust.

Begin transition planning earlier and make it collaborative. EHC review conversations at Year 9 should be the starting point for FE planning, not a disconnected administrative exercise. Providers, families and learners need to be in the same room.

Engage employers as partners in transition, not as end-points. A shared accountability framework that follows the individual into the workplace is not an optional extra. It is a prerequisite for the employment outcomes we say we want.

Becoming midwives of hope

There was a moment near the end of the day when a reflection surfaced that has stayed with me since. It reframed the role of educators, not as dealers in hope, but as midwives of hope. The distinction matters. A midwife does not promise an outcome or sell a vision. They are present at the moment of transition. They hold steady when things are difficult. They support the process, not just the destination.

If we do not do this work, if we allow the sausage machine to keep running and the sheep dip to keep serving as a substitute for genuine inclusion, we run a very real risk of failing some of the most talented and creative people of their generation. Neurodivergent individuals, given the right conditions, bring perspectives and problem-solving capabilities that are genuinely rare. We are not doing them a favour by including them. We are doing ourselves one.

The Collective was a reminder that the knowledge and will to build something better already exist in this sector. What is needed now is the courage to act on what we know, to stop waiting for policy to create permission, and to remove the boxes that no longer serve the people we are here to support. The talent is there. The question is whether we are willing to create the conditions for it to show itself.

By Nathan Whitbread, The Neurodivergent Coach