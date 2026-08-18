Court of Appeal VAT decision on Colchester Institute sets clarity on funding but uncertainty everywhere else

The Court of Appeal has now delivered its judgment in the Colchester Institute VAT case, and HMRC has confirmed it will not take the matter any further.

On one level, that brings long-awaited clarity. On another, it raises a new set of challenges that the further education sector cannot ignore.

The Court of Appeal agreed that government funding received by Colchester constituted consideration for supplies of education. It was not simply a subsidy outside the scope of VAT.

The decision turned on the detail. Funding was linked to specific outputs, subject to clawback, and governed by structured agreements. That was sufficient to create a direct link between payment and supply.

Importantly, the fact that students did not pay fees themselves did not break that link. VAT law has long recognised that consideration can come from a third party.

Despite winning the core argument, Colchester does not receive a retrospective repayment.

HMRC’s set-off powers remain effective. Input VAT recovered under the original assumption is offset against output VAT paid, leaving no net repayment.

The real benefit lies in the future. For colleges with ongoing Lennartz obligations, the removal of non-business use eliminates future output VAT charges.

HMRC has drawn a clear distinction between two groups.

Colleges that continued to treat grant income as non-business can maintain their current position for now, with no retrospective challenge.

Colleges that adopted the business activity treatment are likely to face greater scrutiny, particularly where they continued to claim reliefs based on non-business status.

That second group may also need to consider the interaction with private school VAT rules where similar courses are provided.

If anything, the judgment sharpens them. The most immediate concern is energy. Losing non-business status reduces access to the 5% VAT rate and Climate Change Levy relief, potentially increasing costs significantly.

Capital projects are equally exposed. Zero-rating depends on non-business use. A change in classification could turn major construction costs into irrecoverable VAT liabilities.

And across the sector, VAT recovery methods built on historic assumptions will need to be revisited.

The judgment removes uncertainty on one point but creates it elsewhere. The long-standing position, where grant funding sat comfortably outside the VAT system, is no longer secure.

Instead, the sector finds itself in a transition period. HMRC has indicated that any policy shift will be prospective, which provides a window to prepare.

Colleges should now begin detailed reviews now. That means:

analysing funding contracts against the Court’s reasoning

modelling financial exposure across energy, capital projects and VAT recovery

reassessing compliance positions and documentation

For those already aligned with the Colchester treatment, the need for action is immediate.

This is a classic VAT outcome. A case that appears technical ends up driving commercial reality.

Colchester has answered an important question about funding. But in doing so, it has introduced a broader uncertainty that the sector must now manage. The judgment may be final. The consequences are not.

By Greg McNally is Founder and Managing Partner at VITA