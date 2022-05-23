Effective Governance of an Apprenticeship Provider

Over the course of the last few years, ineffective governance has been one of the most commonly occurring Ofsted criticisms of providers deemed to be ‘Inadequate’ or who ‘Require Improvement’.

At this important seminar delegates will develop their understanding of:

The different models of governance which exist and are emerging across the training and skills sector;

The establishment of appropriate and effective Terms of Reference, including a ‘fit-for-purpose’ constitution and rules of conduct;

What constitutes an appropriate Board agenda and how the Board can purposefully discharge its important responsibilities;

How to use Key Performance Indicators purposefully and effectively; and,

How to evidence the positive impact which governance is having on the organisation.

The seminar will give delegates the opportunity to think about their own organisation’s existing governance arrangements and the important dynamic which needs to exist between governors and leaders.

We will consider the need for independent scrutiny of performance, the importance of challenge and support, how the use of a skills matrix can impact on good governance and the often overlooked importance of good minute writing.

The focus of the day will be on the governance of training providers delivering apprenticeship and other ESFA funded activity. The seminar content is suitable for training providers which are: