Olympic Sprinter Adam Gemili Inspires Students

Olympian Adam Gemili returned to his roots with a visit to Barking & Dagenham College.

As a teenage football student at the college, Adam was offered a professional contract with Dagenham and Redbridge FC. However, in a dramatic turnaround he decided to see if he could make it in the athletics world, instead.

At just 18 years old, he secured a place in the London 2012 Olympics, finding himself on the starting line with his idol, Usain Bolt, who quipped “Why are you running instead of football?”, a reference to the vast difference in earning potential between the sports.

Since then, he bagged several prestigious medals including being European champion at 200 metres in 2014, three-time European champion in the 4 x 100 metres relay, and part of the Great Britain team that won gold at the 2017 World Championships in the same event.

In 2016, he became the only Briton to run sub-10 seconds in the 100m AND sub-20 seconds in the 200m.

Adam was greeted by Principal Natalie Davison and Dean Cutting, Curriculum Team Leader for Sports, who were thrilled to welcome him back to the college. Natalie asked if he could still run the 100m in under 10 seconds; the answer was ‘yes’!

Adam then gave a talk to a packed audience of students, where he inspired the young people by sharing his journey from college life to the world athletics stage.

During his talk, he reflected on his time at Barking & Dagenham College, sharing how his experiences there laid the foundation for his athletic and personal development.

He spoke about his transition from football to athletics, his journey to the Olympics, and the challenges he faced along the way—including the disappointment of not making Team GB for the Paris Olympics. Adam also highlighted his new role as a TalkSport presenter at the Paris Olympics emphasising the importance of reinventing oneself and staying open to new opportunities.

The students eagerly asked lots of questions, and after the talk, took the opportunity for selfies and autographs with the track star.

Lacey-Ann Fullerton, 16, from Barking, a performing arts student who is keen on playing football and rugby gushed:“It is really overwhelming, because it’s such a privilege to meet someone so inspirational as Adam.”

Sports student Zain Usman, 17 from Ilford said: “It’s so amazing, I can’t believe it, because it’s my first time experience to meet a professional sportsman, and it’s inspirational that he was a former student. I enjoyed asking him questions.”

“Coming back to Barking & Dagenham College is always special for me,” Adam said. “This place played such an important role in shaping who I am today. I hope my story inspires students to dream big, embrace setbacks, and believe in their ability to succeed.”

Adam enjoyed a delicious lunch at the college’s restaurant, The Chefs Hat, prepared by talented cookery students. The meal showcased the students’ creativity and skill, and Adam took the opportunity to congratulate them on their achievements while learning about their aspirations in the culinary world.

Food studies student, Riley Williams, 16 from Romford chatted to Adam at the lunch, explaining to the special guest that he wants to open his own restaurant one day. Riley said: “It was a great opportunity and helped with confidence serving someone famous. Also, I used to run myself, and so it was inspirational to meet him.”

The day continued with a tour of the college’s impressive facilities. Adam visited the newly launched Hair Bar, where he met hair and beauty students perfecting their craft, and the Thrive Hub, a vibrant space for young people to access support and resources. There, Adam engaged with students, sharing advice and encouragement.

Principal Natalie Davison expressed her gratitude for Adam’s visit:

“Adam Gemili is a shining example of what our students can achieve with determination and hard work. His journey from Barking & Dagenham College to the Olympics is truly inspiring.

“Adam’s return to the College left students motivated to pursue their goals with passion and resilience, proving that with the right mindset, anything is possible.”