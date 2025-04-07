Local student heads to ‘skills olympics’ in Shanghai

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) student Jake Finnemore is setting out on a journey of a lifetime, aiming to do the UK proud on the international stage at the next WorldSkills Competition.

Known as the ‘skills olympics’, the competition will be held in Shanghai from 22-27 September 2026.

Following Jake’s success in its national skills competitions, WorldSkills UK, in partnership with Pearson, the world’s lifelong learning company has announced that Jake will join its 18-month intensive training programme.

Jake will be competing in the IT Network Systems Administrator skill category, which involves supporting users in work environments and internet service providers, as well as designing, troubleshooting and installing operating systems and network devices. The skill also includes configuring and updating systems and devices to ensure optimal performance.

Jake attended NWSLC from 2022 to 2024, where he studied the T Level in Digital Support & Services. His tutors, James Perkins and Dharmesh Rajput, played a pivotal role in his journey to the national competition, providing expert guidance and mentoring. Since completing his studies, Jake has secured an IT apprenticeship at Wigston Multi Academy Trust, where he continues to develop his expertise. James Perkins will continue to support Jake by providing ongoing coaching as he prepares for WorldSkills Shanghai.

It is the first time China has hosted the prestigious WorldSkills competition. The event will see 1500 young people travel to Shanghai from over 80 countries to compete in technical skill disciplines from engineering, manufacturing and technology through to creative, digital and hospitality in front of an audience of 250,000.

The WorldSkills competition is considered by global experts as the ultimate test of a nation’s ability to meet future skills needs. It is attended by government representatives, educationalists and leading employers from across the globe.

WorldSkills UK uses its participation in the international WorldSkills competition to promote skills excellence across the UK, and by working with education, industry and UK governments it is embedding world class training standards throughout the skills sector. This is helping to meet the demand for a highly skilled workforce in crucial sectors including engineering, digital, manufacturing and construction.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“Congratulations to Jake on being selected for our training programme for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. Together with the other members on our programme, Jake will be developing the right skills to fuel business growth across our economy. With WorldSkills being hosted in Shanghai next year, it provides a fantastic platform for us to work closely with China, where we know skills excellence is a priority, to collaborate, innovate and learn from the very best in the world.”

The UK will be competing in over 30 skills at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, including 3D Digital Game Art, Robot Systems Integration and Renewable Energy.

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications said:

“Pearson is proud to sponsor Team UK. Boosting the profile and prestige of technical and vocational education is incredibly important to us and I wish this talented group of 86 young people from across the country the best of luck as they begin their training programme towards competing in Shanghai.”

Pearson is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai, following a successful partnership at WorldSkills Lyon in 2024.

Marion Plant OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said:

“Jake’s achievement is a testament to his dedication, skill, and hard work and we are incredibly proud of him. Competing on the international stage at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 is a fantastic opportunity and I have no doubt that Jake will be an outstanding ambassador for the UK.

“At NWSLC, we are committed to nurturing world-class talent and Jake’s success highlights the power of technical education in shaping future industry leaders.”