Debunking Myths and Misconceptions about Generative AI in Education

In this article, Annie Chechitelli, Chief Product Officer at Turnitin, shares common myths about AI in education and offers educators a more realistic view to help them navigate the technology’s use in their classrooms

Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, generative AI (genAI) has become a staple of everyday life. From creating workout plans to mapping out a holiday itinerary – the opportunities appear endless.

But with these opportunities come misconceptions. This is especially prevalent in education, where the debate over AI’s role in learning rages.

To help separate fact from fiction, I have tackled some of the common myths we are often asked about AI writing in education:

Myth: Students are not using genAI much.

Fact: Statistics show that generative AI tools are being used widely by students. According to Tyton Partner’s Time for Class Report 2024, 59% of students use AI at least once a month. In fact, half of the students surveyed said they would still use generative AI tools even if they were banned.

Turnitin’s data shows that the use reported by students is indeed manifesting. Out of 280 million papers reviewed in the year and a half following April 2023, 9.9 million were flagged as being at least 80% written by AI. This widespread use illustrates the need for more transparency about how AI is being used by students to ensure academic integrity is being upheld.

Myth: GenAI tools should never be used in writing assignments as they undermine strong writing skills and hinder human creativity.

Fact: Learning is nuanced and complex and so is AI’s place within it. This is especially the case in a modern world where graduates will likely enter AI-supported workplaces. Therefore, the permissible use of AI in the classroom needs to be assessed on a case-by-case basis with students’ developmental goals in mind.

Generative AI can be a valuable learning tool. For example, it can be used to brainstorm ideas or create outlines in the early stages of preparing to write a paper. It can also be used to develop grammar, fact-checking, editing and critical thinking skills through assignments where students prompt ChatGPT to generate a paper which they then edit.

What is ultimately crucial is clear guidance on how generative AI should be used in classrooms as this fosters an environment in which students can be transparent about their use of the technology.

Myth: AI writing detection tools “catch out” students who use genAI, damaging trust between teachers and students.

Fact: AI detection tools are not designed to be taken as gospel by educators. They are a resource which offers data points, including an AI writing indicator score, to support markers’ own judgement of whether students have produced their own work. There is no substitute for knowing a student, their writing style and their educational background and these should always be considered when making decisions.

Trust and communication between students and educators are essential if institutions are to uphold academic integrity. There needs to be an open conversation about acceptable use, policy and the importance of original thought. This will not only support students’ education but also set them up with best practices for future careers.

This is an unprecedented time in education and AI is complex and rapidly evolving. Students should therefore be given the benefit of the doubt when initially approaching AI writing flags in papers.

Getting Real about GenAI

As genAI continues to evolve, educators must keep an up-to-date and realistic view of how AI tools are being used by their students. This will allow for positive conversations about responsible AI use that protects academic integrity and produces better outcomes for students and teachers. AI is here to stay so instead of ignoring it, teachers need to find unique ways to incorporate it into the classroom to ensure young people are using AI responsibly in a way that will set them up for success in education and in their future careers.

By Annie Chechitelli, Chief Product Officer at Turnitin