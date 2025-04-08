Double the success as University of Chester student-run events raise £2,400 for charity

University of Chester students have raised £2,400 for charity after organising two fun-filled events in the city.

The two teams of Events Management students are delighted with the success of their events and to be able to support each of their chosen charities.

The Beyond Events team ran the ‘I Do or Do I?’ murder mystery escape room challenge, in aid of Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, at the Music Hall Tap in Chester, while the Eventopia team hosted a night of Bubbles and Bingo at Chester Racecourse to raise money for Liverpool-based charity, Love Jasmine.

The murder mystery challenge generated £1,030 for Clatterbridge Cancer Charity and the evening of Bubbles and Bingo raised £1,370 for Love Jasmine.

The teams, each made up of four students who all study at the University’s Business School, also aimed to raise awareness of the charities with the events held earlier this year.

Sarah Ellis, from the Beyond Events team said: “We are thrilled that our event raised an amazing £1,030 for Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

“A huge thankyou to everyone who participated and donated. Your generosity and enthusiasm made this event a massive success, and we are all so proud to have been able to contribute to such an amazing cause.

“Here’s to many more events, we can’t wait to see what’s next for us at Beyond Events.”

Benjamin Laughton, from the Eventopia team said: “We are lost for words; hosting our very first event was such a rewarding success, and went better than we ever could have anticipated.



“Throughout the process we had the pleasure of working with so many incredible companies, who kindly donated prizes, which contributed greatly to making the Bubbles and Bingo night a triumph.



“The evening also wouldn’t have been possible without all of our attendees who were incredible as was Chris Bedford, our bingo caller, of Beddie’s Bonkers Bingo.

“Thanks to all who took part we have raised a fantastic amount of money for the wonderful charity, Love Jasmine.”

Carrianne Wallace, Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Professional Development at the University of Chester added: “I am very proud of the hard work and commitment that all the Events Management students have demonstrated in planning and staging their fundraising events. The Events Management programme is designed to allow students to gain real world experience as well as contribute to the local community through their active citizenship, reflective of the substantial monies raised for local charities.”

Clatterbridge Cancer Charity supports the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre. One of the UK’s leading cancer centres, it provides highly specialist cancer treatment through its unique network of care, across Cheshire and Merseyside. The money raised will help to fund vital research, innovations, equipment, care and support.

Love Jasmine was established by Rob and Kathy Lapsley in 2016, following the death of their daughter Jasmine in August 2014. Love Jasmine provides bereavement support and services to families who have lost a child of any age, from 20 weeks gestation to adulthood. The charity takes a holistic approach to the support it provides to families, understanding that everyone deals with their grief and trauma in their own way.