Scottish Colleges drive innovation with EV charging training rigs

Energy Skills Partnership (ESP) has been working closely with colleges across Scotland to enhance staff training in green skills, net zero, and decarbonisation. A key focus has been the transport and infrastructure sector, where ESP has provided professional development opportunities, including training for electric vehicle (EV) technicians.

Recently, ESP secured funding from Transport Scotland to expand training in EV charging installation and infrastructure. Recognising Borders College’s leadership in this area—having developed an innovative EV charging training rig aligned with City & Guilds qualifications—ESP sought to replicate this success across Scotland.

As a result, ESP commissioned the design and manufacture of six additional training rigs to be distributed to colleges. Each rig features a dual setup: one side simulating domestic EV charge point installation and the other focused on commercial EV charging systems. Due to the efficient production process, two extra rigs were also manufactured within a short timescale.

The project was a collaborative effort involving staff and students from multiple disciplines. The electrical team, led by Brian Ker and Mark Catto, spearheaded the design, while Mechanical Engineering students cut and assembled the frames. Joinery teams added MDF baseboards, and Painting & Decorating ensured a professional finish. Electrical staff and students then completed the installation and testing.

Once completed, the training rigs were officially handed over to ESP and distributed to colleges across Scotland. These rigs will play a crucial role in equipping students with the necessary skills to install EV charge points, supporting Scotland’s broader efforts to decarbonise its transport system.

Greg Steel, Head of Sector for STEM and Sustainable Construction at Borders College, praised the initiative, stating:

“This project is a fantastic example of collaboration across the sector to drive forward green skills training. The training rigs will provide hands-on experience for students, ensuring they have the skills needed to support Scotland’s transition to net zero.”

This initiative highlights the commitment of ESP and Scottish colleges to fostering the workforce needed for a sustainable future.

