Ofsted praises ITE provision at Luminate Education Group under new inspection framework

Luminate Education Group has received a positive Ofsted report for its Initial Teacher Education (ITE) provision under the new inspection framework, meeting the Strong standard for Inclusion and Expected standard across all other evaluation areas.

Member of the group, University Centre Leeds, is the training provider for the ITE courses that are on offer. Trainees are either following an apprenticeship, the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education or the Certificate in Education. It is one of the largest further education (FE) ITE providers in the region, servicing several colleges and external training providers, with over 100 trainees.

The Ofsted report noted:

“Trainees grow in confidence as a result of their training. They develop an assured and commanding presence in their classrooms. They balance this skilfully with the nurturing approach required for effective learning.”

The highly inclusive culture, where trainees are often encouraged to talk about their support needs and the adjustments they need to help them succeed in their studies and in their teaching, was highlighted.

Ofsted also acknowledged the welcoming environment and wellbeing support available for trainees:

“Leaders make sure that all trainees are welcomed and valued. The importance of equality and diversity in the workforce is consistently championed throughout the programme, including in the recruitment of trainees.

“Trainees receive a wealth of extremely helpful information, guidance and support for their mental health and wellbeing. They know where to get help and support beyond their teachers and mentors if they need it. For example, they have access to the college’s wellbeing team and student services.”

Becky Fores, Dean of Higher Education at University Centre Leeds said:

“At Luminate Education Group we pride ourselves on having an inclusive culture. Our teacher education provision is so ambitious, and it was wonderful to see the report reflect that. The inspection really helped to demonstrate that our provision within teacher education supports our trainees and the preparedness to go into the classroom through achieving high standards and being able to adapt their training through the development of the feedback that they receive.”

The published report for Luminate Education Group’s Initial Teacher Education (ITE) provision is available on Ofsted’s website.

Luminate Education Group is a collective of Yorkshire-based education providers that consists of University Centre Leeds plus: Leeds City College, Leeds Sixth Form College, Pudsey Sixth Form College, Keighley College, Harrogate College and Leeds Conservatoire.

The organisation has around 30,000 students and more than 2,000 members of staff.