Meet the graduate inspiring people of all ages through football

A University of Sunderland graduate who has netted a role at an official charity of a premier league football club is now inspiring others through the sport.

Born in Sunderland, Lewis Sutcliffe always wanted to pursue a career in football and coaching.

Now, Lewis has graduated from the University having already secured a role as a Sports Development Officer at the Foundation of Light.

Lewis’s passion to teach inspired him to study a bachelor’s degree in Sports Coaching and Physical Education and later a master’s in Sports and Exercise Science at the University.

Lewis said:

“University has taught me people skills, massively opened new doors, helped me build connections, but also helped me gain the basic knowledge to grow as a coach.

“The University has got great links with the club and other external companies to help get experiences which was one of the big attractions to the course.”

During his studies, Lewis has been involved in a range of initiatives through Team Sunderland, the University’s sports services, including its International Outreach Programme.

The project aimed to create coaching opportunities for students and give hard to reach groups including refugees and asylum seeker communities the chance to participate in the sport from a grassroots level. The project was funded by the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) and the Football Association.

Lewis, who was a volunteer coach on the project, said:

“The main aim of the project was to show how powerful football is and to give a community that maybe get overlooked a chance to show their voice and feel comfortable in the society.

“We wanted to always create a welcoming environment and a really positive environment.”

Since the outreach project, Lewis was also accepted into the FA’s Leadership Academy for 2024, making him one of only 60 people across the UK who was accepted onto the programme.

Lewis said:

“The Leadership Academy really broadened my horizons and gave me the opportunity to develop my skills and meet new connections. It gave me that extra level to help my career, took me out my bubble and helped me develop as a coach and a leader.”

After finishing his studies, Lewis secured a full-time role as a Sports Development Officer at the Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s official charity.

Now Lewis is delivering innovative sports programmes in primary and secondary schools across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.

Lewis, who graduated from the University in January, said:

“It’s been great working at the Foundation. I started casually after the Outreach Programme and it’s been so rewarding. It’s really about getting into community and building that connection. I think sometimes people see school as a chore, and we want them to see our sessions as the best hour of their week.”

Lesley Spuhler, Chief Executive of the Foundation of Light, said:

“Lewis’s story is a fantastic example of how strong partnerships can create opportunities for local people to develop and make a difference in their communities.

“We’re proud to work closely with the University of Sunderland to help students gain valuable experience and progress into meaningful careers.

“Lewis has already shown a real passion for inspiring young people through sport, and we’re delighted to have him as part of the Foundation of Light team as we continue to use the power of football to make life better across the north-east.”

Dr Lisa Board, Associate Head of School of Sport, Health and Performance at the University of Sunderland, said:

“Congratulations Lewis for your successful completion of your postgraduate award. His success reflects his hard work and perseverance, and we wish him all the very best in his future career.

“Lewis’s success highlights the value of integrated work-based learning opportunities within our career-focused programmes of study, ensuring our students are prepared, equipped and ready for the dynamic world of work.”

Lewis added: “It’s been a great journey. I can see a massive difference in the work I’m doing now and the output I’m getting from the kids as well.

“You always think you’re going to graduate, but when it actually happens you just think, wow, I’ve just done it.”