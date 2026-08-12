CCNSG commitment helping Hinkley Point C ensure safety is its first priority

Hinkley Point C (HPC) is working with the Client Contractor National Safety Group (CCNSG) to continue to ensure that the thousands of workers operating on the nuclear site stay safe.

As the largest and most complex engineering construction project in Europe moves into its mechanical and electrical phase, the nuclear power station site in Somerset recognises the important role the CCNSG Safety Passport will play.

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) nationally recognised CCNSG scheme has been the go-to industry safety card for the engineering construction industry (ECI) for over 30 years, with more than 85,500 active cardholders.

The safety passport equips workers with the core knowledge, behaviours and awareness required to operate safely within a complex, nuclear environment.

CCNSG was created by industry, which continues to oversee the scheme via a committee that HPC is part of. The committee advises on the scheme’s content and delivery and is made up of engineering construction asset owners, employers, contractors, training providers and unions.

Joanne Moore, Head of Employment Affairs Unit at HPC, said:

“Hinkley Point C is not only helping secure Britain’s future energy needs; it is also creating opportunities for thousands of people, developing critical skills and establishing a longer-term legacy that will benefit the UK for decades to come.

“Now at the peak of construction, the project is supporting 26,000 direct and indirect jobs across the UK, has invested £24 million directly into education, skills and employment initiatives which have helped provide training opportunities for more than 19,500 people. Over 1,740 apprentices have been trained so far – well above the initial targets.

“HPC recognises the important role CCNSG is playing in supporting safety, skills and workforce readiness as the site continues to ramp up engineering construction activities.”

Ensuring a ‘common standard’ on safety

CCNSG cards are valid for three years and are often a prerequisite for workers to enter a site.

Renewal of cards for HPC workers takes place via delivery of the CCNSG Test-Only Renewal route directly on-site at the HOST Campus thanks to a partnership between the ECITB, EDF, MEH Alliance, Bridgwater & Taunton College and HOST.

Jamie White, who is Construction Skills Capability Lead at EDF, as well as Chair of the ECITB’s Nuclear Skills Forum and Vice Chair at National College for Nuclear (NCfN), sits on the industry-led CCNSG committee as a representative of HPC.

He said:

“Operating such a huge, complex site means safety is our first priority and has to be at the forefront of everything we do. The CCNSG course ensures all workers meet a common standard before stepping onto our site.

“Our approach to skills and our investment in our workforce in partnerships, such as we have with ECITB and CCNSG, provides the very best support to our project.

“This is why we have worked closely with the Client Contractor National Safety Group (CCNSG) from the very beginning and been a supporter of the scheme throughout as it is the right fit for supporting our workforce and supply chain requirements.”

Collaborative approach

This CCNSG commitment builds on the collaborative approach to skills on the nuclear site between HPC and the ECITB.

This has included developing the Hinkley Support Operative (HSO) bronze programme. The two-week programme uses the suite of ECITB short courses, together with the CCNSG Safety Passport, to train operatives new to working on a site.

It provides learners with health and safety knowledge and basic engineering skills to enable them to gain employment as a general support operative on the HPC project. They can then progress onto the HSO silver and gold programmes, which build on the worker’s engineering skills and knowledge and equip them for progression onto apprenticeships.

HPC’s commitment to the training and development of skilled workers on the nuclear site was recognised in 2024 when it was awarded the ECITB Skills and Training Charter Gold Standard.

ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey said:

“The partnership between Hinkley Point C and the ECITB demonstrates the value of collaboration in addressing both immediate workforce requirements and long-term industry challenges.

“Major infrastructure projects like HPC rely on thousands of workers from multiple employers, trades and disciplines working together safely and effectively.

“The ECITB’s CCNSG Safety Passport scheme provides a nationally recognised safety standard, underpinned by industry input, that supports Hinkley Point C’s commitment to maintaining a strong safety culture at one of the UK’s most complex, high-hazard sites.

“Having the first ever CCNSG testing facility embedded on a live UK industry site is a milestone that reflects our commitment to safe site access, safety-critical refresher training and supporting HPC to maintain a competent, compliant workforce.”