Oaklands College Support Teams Honoured in National Teaching Awards

Oaklands College’s commitment to inclusive education has been recognised on the national stage after two of its dedicated support teams received prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The College’s Additional Learning Support (ALS) and LIFE teams have both been awarded Certificates of Achievement in the SEND and Inclusive Practice category of the 2026 Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The awards recognise the exceptional work of the teams in supporting students with additional needs, ensuring every learner has the opportunity to thrive, achieve their ambitions and fulfil their potential. Their work plays an important role in helping students overcome barriers to learning, build confidence and develop the skills they need to progress both during their time at Oaklands College and beyond.

As part of the honour, the teams also received a personal letter from award-winning author and President of the Pearson National Teaching Awards, Sir Michael Morpurgo, thanking them for their dedication.

In his letter, he said:

“The work you do – day in, day out – is life-enhancing, life-changing. It is also often hard and exhausting – I know that. I’ve done it. But I know it can be hugely rewarding too… I am writing to you to congratulate you and to thank you.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards celebrate excellence across the education sector and recognise individuals and teams making an exceptional difference to learners’ lives. The recognition highlights the vital contribution of specialist support teams in creating inclusive education environments where students are able to succeed.

Andrew Slade, Principal and CEO of Oaklands College, said:

“This national recognition is thoroughly deserved and reflects the incredible dedication, compassion and professionalism of our ALS and LIFE teams. Every day they go above and beyond to ensure our students receive the support, confidence and opportunities they need to succeed, not only during their time at college but in life beyond education.

“Creating an inclusive learning environment where every student can flourish is at the heart of everything we do at Oaklands College. I am immensely proud that the outstanding work of these teams has been recognised through the Pearson National Teaching Awards.”

The achievement adds to a successful year for Oaklands College, with lecturer Edward Demosthenous also being named Best FE Lecturer 2026, further highlighting the College’s commitment to excellence in teaching and learner support.

The College marked the achievement as part of National Thank a Teacher Day, celebrating the staff whose dedication makes a lasting difference to students every day and recognising the important role they play in helping learners achieve their goals.