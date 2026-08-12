Moulton College students transform workplace facilities in industry partnership with Wilsonart® Bushboard

Construction students from Moulton College have put their skills into action and made a lasting impact on a local business, thanks to a hands-on refurbishment project that brought classroom learning to life.

The plumbing and carpentry students from the College’s Higham Ferrers campus were given the opportunity to work alongside industry professionals, helping to transform staff welfare areas at Wilsonart® Bushboard’s Wellingborough site.

The project forms part of a growing partnership between Moulton College and the global engineered surfaces manufacturer, creating valuable opportunities for students to gain practical experience in a real working environment.

Helen Beeby, Work Placement and Experience Officer at Moulton College, explains:

“Nothing can replicate the experience of working on a live project in a professional environment. Through our partnership with Wilsonart® Bushboard, students have been able to put their skills to the test, experience the realities of the workplace and see firsthand the impact of their work. Opportunities like this are invaluable in preparing students for successful careers in the construction industry.”

Working to professional standards and adhering to site safety requirements, the students joined forces as part of a multi-trade team to deliver a range of improvements to employee facilities. Their commitment, enthusiasm and high-quality workmanship quickly earned praise from the Wilsonart® Bushboard team.

Carl Eardley, Maintenance Manager – UK at Wilsonart® Engineered Surfaces, says:

“Working with Moulton College has been an extremely positive experience for Wilsonart. The students demonstrated professionalism and a willingness to learn throughout the refurbishment project. The quality of their workmanship exceeded our expectations, and it was rewarding to provide them with a real manufacturing environment where they could apply the skills developed during their studies.”

“This partnership has delivered tangible improvements to our facilities while giving students valuable industry experience that will support their future careers. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Moulton College and supporting the development of the next generation of skilled tradespeople.”

Following the successful project, the partnership is set to develop further, with more hands-on opportunities being explored at the Wellingborough site. This includes potential enhancements to the site grounds, and improvements to the canteen area, utilising the skills of bricklaying, plumbing, carpentry and electrical installation students from the College.

Helen says:

“We are delighted to work with Wilsonart® Bushboard. The programme has delivered significant benefits for our students, who have gained valuable workplace experience, developed evidence towards their qualifications and had the opportunity to make their mark with an important local employer. It has also helped hone their communication, teamwork and problem-solving skills.”

Work experience in real-world settings is a key part of Moulton College’s further education curriculum, giving students opportunities to build confidence and develop workplace skills. Moulton also welcomes active input from local employers to help shape course content via its Industry Skills Boards and hosts local businesses willing to deliver career talks.

As part of its commitment to strengthening links between education and industry, Moulton College is keen to hear from local employers who can offer both work experience and T Level industry placements, in particular in construction. These partnerships give students essential exposure to professional working environments while helping employers connect with and support the next generation of skilled workers.

“Partnerships like this are essential because they help bridge the gap between education and employment and help ensure what we deliver at Moulton College is keeping pace with industry expectations,” says Helen. “Experiences like these also give employers an important opportunity to engage with emerging talent and play an active role in developing the skilled workforce their industries will need in the future.”