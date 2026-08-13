A Level and BTEC Results Day / Clearing 2026 

Ahead of A Level and BTEC Results Day, Michelle Amos, Deputy Director Marketing, Brand and Digital at the University of Salford has answered common questions such as how Clearing has changed and whether university is still worth it, while also providing advice to students and parents/carers for Results Day.

How Clearing has changed

Clearing has changed a lot. There used to be a perception of it as a Results Day scramble – you didn’t get the grades you expected, so you rang around trying to find a place. That really isn’t an accurate picture of how many students use it today.

Students have more choice and flexibility. Some use Clearing because their results are different from what they expected, but others have changed their mind about their original university, found a course they prefer, decided to apply later or simply want to explore what else is available.

Students are also doing their research much earlier. UCAS found that 92% of students researched Clearing before Results Day, and we see that in the conversations we have too. Students aren’t simply asking, ‘can I get a place?’ They want to know whether a university is right for them. They’re asking about course content, facilities, placements and work experience, accommodation, finances, student support and what their options might look like after graduation. I think students should feel confident asking those questions.

At Salford, we’re preparing for a high volume of calls from students and applicants around Results Day, with more than 100 colleagues from across the University involved. But our role isn’t simply to offer somebody a place. It’s to give them clear information so they can decide whether that course and university is right for them.

Is a degree still worth it?

There’s a lot for young people to think about when they’re deciding what to do next, and a lot is being said about higher education at the moment – what it costs, whether a degree is worth it and what opportunities it offers compared to other routes. Those are fair questions, so of course students should ask them.

University is one of the biggest investment many people will make, both in terms of time and money, so it should be an informed choice. Look at what you’ll actually study, the quality of the teaching, the experience you’ll gain alongside your degree, the support available and where graduates go next.

There is good evidence that higher education continues to pay off. Recent analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that, after accounting for student loan repayments and taxes, graduates are expected to be around £100,000 better off over their lifetime, on average.

Of course, averages don’t tell you everything and outcomes will vary depending on the individual and the course they choose. The value of university isn’t only measured by salary either. It’s about gaining experience, gaining confidence and connections, developing skills and opening up opportunities that you might not otherwise have had.

And if somebody is still deciding whether university is right for them at all, that’s OK too. Look at the evidence, think about what you want from the next few years and ask universities what they can offer you. Higher education can open up so many opportunities, but choosing to go should still be a considered decision.

Advice for students on Results Day

My biggest advice is to not put too much pressure on yourself to have everything figured out straight away

If you get the results you hoped for and you’re happy with your plans, that’s fantastic. If your results are different, or you’ve simply had a change of heart, there are other options you can explore.

Do some research, speak to universities and don’t be afraid to ask about the things that really matter to you, whether that’s course content, the cost of living, accommodation, getting work experience or the support you’ll receive.

And remember, Clearing isn’t about finding whatever place is left. It’s an opportunity to look at your options and find the course and university that are right for you.

Advice for parents and carers

Parents and carers have a really important role to play on Results Day. There can be a temptation to immediately start looking for solutions, but sometimes the most useful thing you can do is listen.

Help them research, talk through the options and perhaps help them write down the questions they want to ask. Encourage them to speak directly to universities too – these conversations can really help when someone is weighing up their choices.

Most importantly, give them the space to make the decision themselves. Results Day is a big milestone, but it doesn’t determine somebody’s whole future. Whatever their results, there are different options and routes available, and the important thing is finding the one that feels right for them.