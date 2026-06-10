SP Training Ranked Number One Nationally for Urban Driver Apprenticeship Success

SP Training is celebrating exceptional national success following the release of the latest 2024/25 Qualification Achievement Rate (QAR) data published by the Department for Education.

The newly released figures confirm SP Training as the highest-performing provider nationally for Urban Driver apprenticeships, achieving an outstanding 88.2% success rate – the highest achievement rate in the country. This exceptional result highlights SP Training’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality apprenticeship programmes that create real career opportunities and long-term success for learners.

The latest QAR data also places SP Training among the top three highest-performing independent learning providers nationally for both LGV Driver and Transport & Warehouse Operations Supervisor programmes, with achievement rates of 74% across both sectors. These results further strengthen SP Training’s reputation as one of the UK’s leading specialists in transport and logistics training.

This national recognition reflects the dedication and hard work shown every day by learners, staff, and employer partners. It also demonstrates SP Training’s ongoing focus on delivering training programmes that not only meet industry requirements but also support progression, confidence, and sustainable workforce development across the sector.

The success follows SP Training’s recent Ofsted recognition for “Exceptional achievement in Adult Learning Programmes”, with inspectors praising the transformational impact the training has on learners’ careers, confidence, and future opportunities. Inspectors highlighted the positive progression outcomes achieved by learners and the strong partnerships developed with employers across the transport and logistics industry.

This success is also mirrored within SP Training’s Logistics Skills Bootcamp delivery, where more than 90% of learners progressed directly into employment or secured progression opportunities within their existing roles. These outcomes continue to demonstrate the organisation’s ability to respond to industry demand while helping individuals build rewarding long-term careers.

Robin Brown, Chairman of SP Training, said:

“These results are a fantastic reflection of the dedication shown across SP Training and the strong partnerships we continue to build throughout the industry. To receive this level of national recognition is something we are incredibly proud of.”

Tony Higgins, Managing Director, added:

“Our strong achievement outcomes demonstrate the hard work and commitment shown every day by our staff, learners, and employer partners. We remain focused on delivering high-quality training that supports career development, progression, and long-term workforce growth.”

From licence acquisition programmes through to leadership and career development training, the latest QAR outcomes further reinforce SP Training’s reputation within the industry. By partnering with SP Training, employers are supported in creating opportunities for employee growth, long-term career progression, and sustainable workforce development across transport and logistics operations nationwide.