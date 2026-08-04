Adam Smith Business School launches Executive Education portfolio inspired by Scotland’s business community

The Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow has unveiled a new Executive Education portfolio developed in partnership with employers across Scotland, creating a more accessible, affordable and practical approach to professional development that responds directly to the needs of regional organisations.

Shaped through extensive engagement with businesses, charities, clients, public sector organisations and industry leaders, the new portfolio has been co-designed around the challenges employers say matter most, from developing stronger leaders and creating more inclusive workplaces to harnessing artificial intelligence and improving organisational performance.

“We are delighted to be able to launch this innovative Executive Education portfolio to our partners and clients. These programmes have been designed to bring cutting-edge research into practical settings, helping businesses adapt and learn in ever changing times,” says Professor Anthony Devine, Deputy Head of Adam Smith Business School.

The launch marks a significant investment in Scotland’s people and businesses, reinforcing the School’s commitment to helping organisations of every size access world-class executive education and build the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly complex economy.

Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach, the Adam Smith Business School spent months listening to employers across Glasgow and the wider Scottish business community to understand where skills gaps exist, the barriers organisations face in accessing executive development, and the knowledge leaders need to navigate today’s rapidly changing workplace.

The inaugural Executive Education portfolio includes four flagship programmes covering some of the most pressing issues facing organisations today.

Menopause Ready: Lead. Protect. Perform.

A pioneering programme designed to help organisations understand how menopause support fits within modern occupational health and safety practice. The course equips leaders with the knowledge and practical approaches needed to support employees, strengthen workplace wellbeing and manage organisational risk.

Adaptive Leadership: EQ and Neuroinclusivity

This programme develops the emotional intelligence and neuro-inclusive leadership skills needed to help leaders adapt their approach, navigate complexity and create environments where individuals and teams can thrive.

AI for Productivity and Growth

Designed for leaders looking to understand and harness the potential of artificial intelligence, this programme provides practical insights into how AI can improve productivity, support better decision-making and create opportunities for organisational growth.

The LeadHERship Retreat

An immersive executive leadership experience designed to help women strengthen leadership confidence, resilience and impact. Through learning, reflection and peer connection, participants will build a powerful network of future leaders and collaborators.

Alongside these open-enrolment programmes, organisations can also work directly with Adam Smith Business School academics to co-design bespoke executive development solutions tailored to their specific challenges, strategic priorities and workforce needs.

That collaborative approach has resulted in a portfolio that combines internationally recognised academic expertise with practical learning that participants can apply immediately within their organisations.

Recognising that cost remains one of the biggest barriers to executive education, the School has also introduced a tiered pricing model designed to ensure organisations are not excluded because of budget. Programme fees begin at £295 for charities, NGOs and non-profit organisations, with discounted rates for SMEs and University of Glasgow alumni, alongside corporate pricing, reflecting the School’s belief that organisations of every size should have access to high-quality professional development.

The Executive Education portfolio forms part of the Adam Smith Business School’s wider partnership model, providing organisations with a single gateway to engage with the School through student talent, executive development, research and innovation. Together, these initiatives aim to strengthen Scotland’s workforce, support business growth and deepen collaboration between academia and industry.