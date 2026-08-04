South and City College Birmingham Foundation Skills students celebrate a year of achievement and progress

On 25 June, Foundation Skills students and staff gathered at the Council Chambers in Handsworth to celebrate the end of an incredible year.

The graduation event celebrated everything students achieved during their time at South & City College Birmingham. It was a chance to look back on their hard work and progress.

During the ceremony, teachers and teaching assistants shared stories about the students and their progress. Many learners have grown in confidence, learned new skills and reached goals they set for themselves.

It wouldn’t be an end-of-year celebration without a video showing all the lessons, trips, activities, and events.

For many students, graduation is the start of a new chapter. Some will stay at South & City College Birmingham and move on to courses in Music, Business, Sport and other subjects. Others will begin new journeys into work or training.

Aliya, Foundation Skills teacher said:

“College is not forever. College helps you move forward in life. We are saying goodbye to some students, but we know they are moving on to exciting opportunities. You may have made friends here, but you will make new friends wherever you go.”

Behind every student success story is a team of dedicated staff. Teaching Assistants play an important role in helping learners boost confidence, learn new skills and reach their full potential.

We are proud of every Foundation Skills student and everything they have achieved this year. Whether you are staying with us or moving on, we wish you every success.

Congratulations to all our graduates!