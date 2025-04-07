Northern College celebrates Educate North Award win for social mobility

A further education college which specialises in supporting adults to achieve their ambitions has won a high profile social mobility award.

Northern College, based at Wentworth Castle, Stainborough, Barnsley, teaches learners from a wide range of backgrounds from across Yorkshire and further afield.

The college has just won the Liverpool Hope Prize; Outstanding Achievement for Social Mobility category of the Educate North Awards 2025.

The Educate North Awards recognise excellence and good practice at colleges, sixth forms and universities based across the North of England.

Diane Lawson, Assistant Principal for Student Experience, Northern College, said:

“Winning this award fills us with immense pride. It’s a powerful testament to the strength, determination and achievements of our students and the wonderful staff who support them.

“We understand how daunting it can be to return to education as an adult. It is a privilege to witness the life changing impact on our learners who show great courage, commitment and perseverance in overcoming significant obstacles and who inspire us every day.”

Northern College is the only adult residential college in the North of England and provides short community courses as well as academic and vocational qualifications.

Focussed on addressing socio-economic disadvantage, the college educates hundreds of adults from South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and beyond every year.

Students can study residentially or non-residentially. The starting point for many learners is the short community courses, which provide a stepping-stone to gain the confidence to progress to the next level qualification.

Some classes are taught during the evenings and weekends to fit around learners’ other commitments. The college is also growing its online course offer.

Most students are from South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire. The college receives funding from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

A significant proportion of learners overcome barriers to develop their skills and confidence and progress to further or higher education or employment after their studies.

They include students such as Melissa Hall, aged 46, who is completing the Access to Higher Education in Healthcare Professions.

Access courses prepare adult learners, who do not have traditional academic qualifications such as A Levels, for study at degree level.

Melissa first heard about Northern College when she was living in a hostel having previously been homeless for three months.

Melissa studied several courses working her way up from Level 1 and Level 2. Now her goal is to go to university to study a Degree in Social Policy. She currently has three university offers.

Melissa said:

“Going to Northern College has completely turned my life around. It’s given me a sense of purpose and something to get up for, which is so far from where I used to be.

“I’ve got a new social circle and made some great friends. It’s really boosted my confidence and given me a much more positive outlook on life.”

During the last academic year 2023/24, 78% of learners were unemployed when they joined the college and 56% had no qualifications above Level 1.

However, 90% of learners progressed to a positive destination in 2023/24 such as continuing in education, starting paid employment, becoming self-employed or doing voluntary work.

This year’s Educate North Awards event was the biggest yet with more than 700 awards entries across all categories.

The winners were announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on 3rd April 2025.