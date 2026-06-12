Northampton College students serve up intergenerational ‘Big Lunch’

Students and staff at Northampton College recently welcomed older members of the local community to their campus as part of The Big Lunch, the UK’s annual celebration of community connections.

Guests from Affinity Day Care in Duston visited the College for an afternoon of friendship and shared experiences, organised in support of The Big Lunch initiative founded by The Eden Project Communities.

The visitors from Affinity Day Care were greeted by students from the College’s Art, Design, Fashion, Music and Photography departments, who spent time getting to know their guests over a traditional afternoon tea before leading a range of engaging activities.

The afternoon included a still-life art session, where the visitors and students worked side-by-side to create artwork, as well as an opportunity to experience virtual reality technology through interactive headset demonstrations.

The event provided a valuable opportunity for different generations to connect, share stories and learn from one another in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Margaret, 94, who attended the event at Northampton College, said: “I’ve had a fantastic time. We’ve never met such friendly students, and the food was amazing!”

One student who took part in the event added:

“It was great to take part in The Big Lunch and engage with members of our local community, as well as share some of the skills we have gained on our projects.”

Jason Lancaster, Principal of Northampton College, said:

“The Big Lunch perfectly reflects the values we champion at Northampton College – bringing people together, building meaningful connections and making a positive difference within our community.

“It was wonderful to see our students sharing their creativity, skills and enthusiasm with visitors from Affinity Day Care. Events like this help foster understanding between generations and create memorable experiences for everyone involved.”

Through its flagship campaign The Big Lunch and its communities programme, The Eden Project Communities aims to help create safer, friendlier neighbourhoods where people share more – from conversations and ideas to skills and resources. It encourages connection and help people build the skills, tools and confidence to start or grow local projects.

Running annually since 2009, The Big Lunch is the UK’s annual get-together for neighbours and communities. Held during the first weekend of June, it encourages millions of people across the country to come together to share friendship, food and fun in the UK’s biggest celebration of community.

It is designed to help people make new connections, give them opportunities to lend a helping hand and have fun.