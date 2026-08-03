Wrexham unites to showcase region’s future at National Eisteddfod

A MAJOR partnership is showcasing the best of Wrexham and north east Wales at this year’s National Eisteddfod, inviting visitors across the nation to discover the region’s education, skills, culture and future ambitions.

Coleg Cambria, Wrexham University, Wrexham County Borough Council and the Wrexham 2029 City of Culture team have come together on a shared stand at this week’s National Eisteddfod (August 1-8) in Llantwd, Pembrokeshire.

The collaboration builds on the legacy of last year’s event, held in Wrexham, bringing the organisations closer together as they champion education, the Welsh language and culture, while supporting its bid to become the UK’s City of Culture in 2029.

Visitors to the stand can meet representatives from each organisation throughout the week and find out more about further and higher education, apprenticeships, Welsh-medium learning and community initiatives, as well as how Wrexham is continuing to build its national and international profile.

The partnership reflects the joined-up approach to education, culture and skills across north Wales, supported by Medr and the North Wales Tertiary Alliance. It also demonstrates the ambition behind the City of Culture 2029 bid, which is expected to generate around £200 million of economic benefit if successful.

Llinos Roberts, Director of Welsh Language Development at Coleg Cambria, said: “The National Eisteddfod is a celebration of everything that makes Wales unique, so it is the perfect place for us to come together with our partners and showcase the opportunities available across Wrexham and north east Wales.

“Working collaboratively allows us to demonstrate the strength of our education sector and our shared commitment to the Welsh language and culture. The relationships forged through last year’s National Eisteddfod in Wrexham have continued to grow, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the stand.”

Elen Mai Nefydd, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor (Welsh Language Culture and Heritage) at Wrexham University, added: “This partnership reflects the spirit of collaboration that has become a hallmark of Wrexham’s recent success. By bringing together education, culture and civic leadership, we are presenting a powerful and united vision for the future of our region.

“As we continue to build momentum towards Wrecsam 2029, we are delighted to celebrate these achievements, with the Welsh language at the heart of our work.”

Alwyn Jones, Chief Executive of Wrexham County Borough Council, said it’s “fantastic” to see organisations from across Wrexham coming together to promote the county at the National Eisteddfod in Garreg Las.

“Following the success of the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham in 2025, we’re building on that momentum and showcasing what makes Wrexham such a special place – our culture, creativity, heritage and ambition for the future,” he said.

“There is so much happening across the county, from our bid to become UK City of Culture 2029, to the development of the Football Museum of Wales and Wrexham Museum, and the wider work to raise Wrexham’s profile through initiatives such as This is Wrecsam. The Eisteddfod is a wonderful opportunity to share that story with people from across Wales.”

Amanda Evans, Director of Wrexham Community & Culture Trust and Culture Bid Director for Wrexham 2029, added: “The National Eisteddfod is a fantastic opportunity to tell Wrexham’s story to people from across Wales.

“The partnerships that grew from last year’s Eisteddfod have continued to flourish, and this shared stand shows what can be achieved when organisations work together with a common purpose.

“Our City of Culture bid is about creating new opportunities, celebrating our culture and heritage, and giving people even more reasons to live, work, study and invest in Wrexham.”

The stand will host a range of conversations and activities throughout the week, celebrating education, skills, culture and the Welsh language.

If you’re visiting this year’s National Eisteddfod, come and say hello to the team at the stall labelled ‘Wrecsam2029’ on the official festival map.

Whether you’re interested in education, apprenticeships, higher education, Welsh language initiatives, culture or Wrexham’s exciting future, there will be plenty to discover and friendly faces ready to welcome you.

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community. Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.