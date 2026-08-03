Coursera Makes $100 Million Strategic Investment in LearnVector, a New AI-Native Learning Company Founded by Andrew Ng

The investment is intended to advance Coursera’s AI strategy and reflects its conviction that AI expands the market for learning rather than replacing it

LearnVector plans to put AI agents to work for human development to redefine learning from one-to-many to a personal, one-on-one learning experience for every learner

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), a leading global online learning platform, announced a $100 million strategic equity investment in LearnVector Inc., a new AI-native learning company founded and led by Andrew Ng, one of the world’s most influential figures in AI and a co-founder of Coursera. The investment marks an important step in Coursera’s next chapter of growth, a strategy powered by putting AI to work across its platform, and will give the company the potential to fundamentally transform the learning experience and expand the total market for learning.

For most of history, great teaching has been scarce, rationed by cost, geography, and time. LearnVector’s ambition is to make it abundant. Building on Andrew Ng’s pioneering work in agentic AI, LearnVector is creating a fundamentally new learning experience: not a search box or a chatbot that hands you an answer and moves on, but a one-on-one learning experience that adapts to how you learn, practices with you, and stays with you until you’ve mastered the material and can prove it, whether that’s advancing into a new role or reaching genuine command of a subject.

“AI will be the greatest force in accelerating human development, if we do it right. Rather than replace people or make learning obsolete, AI grows the demand for trusted learning,” said Andrew Ng, CEO of LearnVector and co-founder of Coursera. “With LearnVector, we’re putting AI to work for human development, transforming learning from the traditional one-to-many model to one-to-one and opening a limitless set of new opportunities for learners everywhere.”

Coursera believes the investment will accelerate a strategy already underway across its platform, where Coursera is leveraging AI to make learning more personalized, effective, and measurable, strengthening engagement, retention, and conversion in its core business today. The move reflects Coursera’s conviction that AI expands the market for learning rather than replacing it. Building on the greater scale and market reach of Coursera’s recent combination with Udemy, this strategic investment in LearnVector is expected to give Coursera the potential to grow the market itself and impact a far broader audience of learners, turning occasional learning into an everyday habit and addressing the near-limitless, largely underserved demand for learning.

The parties are exploring potential commercial collaborations under which LearnVector intends to pair Ng’s agentic AI with a distinct set of capabilities we believe no other company can match: Coursera’s accredited, trusted content; an enterprise and higher-education ecosystem reaching more than 300 million learners and 12,000 enterprise customers; and unrivaled data on how the world learns. The first LearnVector product experiences are targeted for early 2027. Together, the goal is to deliver a trusted, one-on-one learning experience unique to each learner, the winning formula a chatbot can’t replicate.

“Andrew is one of the world’s foremost experts in AI, and his founding vision for LearnVector is a throughline of Coursera’s own mission, to provide universal access to world-class learning,” said Greg Hart, CEO of Coursera. “This strategic investment reflects our conviction that AI expands the market for learning rather than diminishing it. Combined with the transformative AI work already underway across our platform, Andrew’s expertise and LearnVector’s innovations can act as a force multiplier for our next chapter of growth. Ultimately, AI creates a bigger pie for learning, and our ambition is for Coursera to be the trustworthy, personalized learning path that helps people achieve their goals.”

Coursera’s $100 million strategic investment currently represents a one-third ownership interest in LearnVector on a fully diluted basis.