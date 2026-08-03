Ahead of this year’s exam results, Scotland’s leading electrotechnical bodies encourage school-leavers to join the industry and lead the net zero revolution

SELECT, SJIB and SECTT say an electrical apprenticeship offers youngsters a leading role in an essential and fast-evolving sector

As students across Scotland prepare to receive their exam results, the country’s major electrotechnical bodies have once again urged them to consider a “green, AI-proof and truly rewarding” career in the electrical industry.

The tension is building for nearly 150,000 learners who will discover their grades on August 4 – and SELECT,the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) and Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT) recommend an apprenticeship as the first step to a successful career.

Sharon Miller, Managing Director at SELECT, Scotland’s largest construction trade association, said:

“This is the time of year when students begin to contemplate their employment prospects and the rest of their working lives. We would urge them to join the electrotechnical industry as a green, AI-proof and truly rewarding career pathway.

“Our sector underpins every aspect of modern life from heating and power to travel and business, and the people who will keep the lights burning and wheels turning for years to come will be vitally important and in high demand.

“A career as an electrician is personally and financially rewarding and also contributes to a greener future for us all as we transition to net zero.”

Sharon added:

“Upskilling the next generation is more crucial than ever and training and workplace apprenticeships are a vital part of ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality work and excellence in skills. Electrical apprentices earn as they learn, so you can avoid student debt and gain a lifelong career at highly competitive rates of pay.

“SELECT is committed to ensuring that young people are able to choose a rewarding career path in the electrotechnical sector and obtain respected industry qualifications that will open doors to employment opportunities not just in Scotland but around the world.”

Catherine Gillon, Secretary of the SJIB, which regulates employer-employee relations, added: “SELECT member companies are always looking for bright, enthusiastic recruits to enrich the talent pool and take the industry into a new phase of innovation and excellence.

“The electrical industry in Scotland has for some years now been the biggest single trade employer of apprentices and is steadily increasing the number of female apprentices, as well as ensuring high-quality training is at the heart of its activities.

“We are proud that entry into the SJIB’s electrical installation apprenticeship is open to everyone through successful completion of the SECTT pre-employment assessment. While qualifications such as National 5s and Highers can provide a strong foundation, they’re only part of the picture. Equally important is a positive attitude, a willingness to learn and a determination to contribute to a society in which the future is electric.”

The duo’s optimistic message was backed by Fiona Harper, Chief Executive of SECTT, which delivers the Modern Apprenticeship in Electrical Installation in Scotland.

She said:

“Just as with a good university degree, becoming a qualified electrician takes hard work and determination. It takes up to five years to gain the relevant knowledge and experience, but the rewards and opportunities make such a journey more than worthwhile.

“School leavers and their parents should be aware the electrical sector is an economically crucial, modern profession with increasing demand, especially in areas like renewables, electric vehicles and smart technology.

“Apprentices coming through the ranks and being comprehensively trained, ensure we continue to have a high-quality electrical industry for years to come, safeguarding the lives and infrastructure of our wider society.”