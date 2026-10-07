A month to go: Cardiff and Vale College gears up to host WorldSkills UK National Finals

Cardiff and Vale College is counting down to mid-November, when it will host the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

The College will host 20 competitions for WorldSkills UK, in disciplines ranging from Automotive Body through to Culinary Arts and SFX Make-Up for Film and TV, plus all eight of the Foundation Skills Finals in a wide range of areas. It is also the venue for a number of wider events and official visits engaging business, government and education leaders in the importance of skills. More than 100 competitors will take part in the contests at CAVC and thousands more from across the region, Wales and UK are set to visit across the week viewing competitions and attending wider events.

The competitions will see the best of the best learners and apprentices from across the UK competing for a chance to represent the UK at ‘the Skills Olympics’ – the international WorldSkills Finals 2028 in Japan.

CAVC will have 15 competitors in the WorldSkills UK Finals, taking part in a wider range of Finals than ever before, including Automotive Body Repair, Culinary Arts, Cyber Security, Digital Media Production, Foundation Creative Media, Foundation Restaurant Services, Restaurant Services and SFX Make-Up.

Hosting the Finals, presents a unique opportunity, bringing together employers, schools, the community and political leaders in a celebration of skills and their importance. Bridgend College, Coleg Gwent and University of Wales Trinity St Davids will also be hosting competitions through the week. It is the second year that CAVC has acted as main host to the WorldSkills UK Finals.

Cardiff and Vale College Chief Executive and WorldSkills UK Trustee Mike James said:

“We are hugely excited to host WorldSkills UK Finals in the College’s top-class facilities at our City Centre Campus in Cardiff.

“This is an excellent opportunity to bring together employers and the best young talent in the UK and to act as ambassadors for skills.

“At Cardiff and Vale College we passionately believe in the importance of skills competitions such as WorldSkills UK and the role they play in inspiring people to develop high level skills. Skills are vital for businesses of all sectors and sizes, and for economies across the world. High level skills make businesses better, more capable and efficient, attracting customers and contributing to more prosperous communities and economies.

“That is why WorldSkills UK is so important. It brings these messages together and highlights them on a UK-wide scale, showing employers and governments that investing in skills is investing in the future.”