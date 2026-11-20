STUDENTS took centre stage as Coleg Cambria celebrated its impact on lives, businesses and communities across North Wales.

Learners shared personal stories of career ambitions, international opportunities and community involvement as the college launched its annual Impact Report at Yale in Wrexham today (Friday).

Politicians, employers, education leaders and partner organisations attended, including representatives from Medr and ColegauCymru.

The event featured a question-and-answer session with learners, followed by a tour of Yale’s facilities.

Among those sharing their experiences was Annabel Griffiths, from Wrexham, who progressed from Health and Social Care at Cambria to studying Nursing at Swansea University.

A former Healthcare Cadet who also travelled to Tanzania with Challenges Abroad and the FutureSense Foundation, she said: “I really felt like all the lecturers cared about us and wanted us to do well. The opportunities I had helped me decide my career path and grow as a person.”

Avery Stridgen, Vice President at Yale, is studying A-levels in Politics, English Language and Sociology, with ambitions to attend the University of Cambridge.

“The support has been immense,” said Avery. “Coleg Cambria’s student voice is one of the most powerful I’ve ever seen. The college really listens to what students want and need.”

Zakk Jones, from Holywell, is studying Level 2 Music Production after taking part in Jobs Growth Wales last academic year.

He reflected on volunteering at Chirk Court Care Home, where he developed teamwork and other valuable skills.

“It did so much for me because it got me out and I learnt new things,” said Zakk.

The report reveals more than 1,000 employer partnerships, 2,500 active apprentices and 20,000 part-time learners, demonstrating the scale of Cambria’s contribution to the region.

It also highlights the college’s involvement in the £160 million Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone and its partnership with Wrexham University to develop an Advanced Skills Hub.

More than 1,000 school pupils receive industry-recognised training every week, while 1,974 learners accessed support from the Mental Health and Wellbeing team.

Chief Executive Yana Williams said: “There are some impressive figures in this report, but what matters most is the difference we’re making to people’s lives.

“We wanted our learners at the heart of the launch because they can explain better than anyone what coming to college has meant to them.

“We’re also working closely with employers to ensure the skills we’re delivering reflect what businesses need, particularly with significant investment planned across North Wales.”

The report also celebrates 37 community projects benefiting 22 organisations and involving more than 1,100 learners, alongside over 420 educational trips and industry visits.

Environmental achievements include a £1.7 million decarbonisation grant and more than 1,300 solar panels generating renewable electricity.

Professor Tim Wheeler, Chair of Governors, said: “The college has an important role to play in the economic and social life of North Wales, and this report shows just how much is happening across our sites.

“Our learners’ experiences bring those figures to life and show what can be achieved when people are given the right support and opportunities.

“None of this happens without the dedication of our staff and the backing of employers and partners.”