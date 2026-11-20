Kirklees College is delighted to announce that the college’s state-of-the-art Process Manufacturing Centre is to be renamed the ‘National Process Manufacturing Centre’.

This highlights the exceptional training offered by Kirklees College to its students and apprentices from across the country.

Since opening in 2014, the college has taken pride in being an innovator within the process manufacturing industry, being the first college in England to offer a Level 3 Supply Chain Apprenticeship.

Gary Parkinson, Head of Process Manufacturing at Kirklees College, said:

“Kirklees College prides itself on being a first-choice provider in our region and across the country for Process Manufacturing, Engineering, Supply Chain and Warehousing apprenticeships and training, and it is fantastic that the college has now been recognised as a national centre for process manufacturing.

“We are looking forward to the centre now going from strength to strength and continuing to the next generation of professionals.”

The college currently works with a range of local, national and international companies, including KP Snacks, Arla, Myton Food Group, Fox’s Burton Manufacturing, Shepley Spring, Hovis, Haribo and Pilgrim’s Europe.

One current apprentice is Michael Sitsha, who said:

“The facilities at Kirklees College are exceptional. From the workshops to the machines, everything’s top-notch.”

Leah, another apprentice, added: “The apprenticeship and these facilities have given me the perfect opportunity to upskill.”

Responding to the Milburn Report and NEET crisis

Investment in facilities such as the National Process Manufacturing Centre is just one of many ways that Kirklees College is responding to some of the points raised in the Milburn Report.

The centre provides the perfect platform to develop the practical skills required to work in the process manufacturing sector and helps students and apprentices start meaningful careers in an exciting and constantly evolving industry.

It’s also further evidence of the college’s commitment to Creating Opportunities and Changing Lives for people of all ages and backgrounds, by offering access to education and training, no matter a person’s starting point.

More information about the National Process Manufacturing Centre

This £5 million employer-led centre offers £12m industry-standard equipment invested by industry, including a processing plant with an automated production line and chemistry lab.

These improvements are helping apprentices gain experience with modern practices used across the industry.

This centre delivers a range of specialist training to the process industries, offering sector-specific apprenticeships in engineering, supply chain, operations and food and drink.

The college’s new video showcases these facilities and also speaks with more apprentices about their experiences so far: