Alan Milburn’s review arrives at an important moment for the country! The headline figure should stop us all in our tracks: nearly one million young people are currently not in education, employment or training (NEET). As the Milburn report recognises, this administrative description can too easily become a label. It tells us nothing about a young person’s potential. The report is right to call this what it is, a national challenge that can’t be ignored. A lost generation isn’t inevitable, but preventing it will take determined action and a willingness to rethink how we support people into meaningful work.

Apprenticeships work because they combine earning, learning and real experience

At City & Guilds, we welcome the review’s recognition of the role apprenticeships, vocational education and technical training will play in that effort.

For almost 150 years, we’ve seen first-hand how practical learning transforms lives. Apprenticeships remain one of the most effective pathways into skilled employment because they combine earning, learning and real workplace experience. They help individuals build confidence alongside competence, and they give employers access to skilled people who understand the realities of work. The review’s ambition to increase apprenticeship participation and achievement, while strengthening the connection between education and employment, is welcome.

Adults must not be left out of the conversation

But it also prompts an important question for policymakers. With a proposed 25% reduction in government funding for apprenticeships for people aged 25 and over in England, how will adults be supported to retrain, upskill and progress throughout their working lives? Without affordable access to training, many could find it harder to adapt to the changing demands of the labour market.

This shouldn’t be framed as a choice between generations; the reality is that the labour market is changing for everyone.

What employers are telling us

Earlier this year, City & Guilds published Counting the Cost: The UK’s Employability Skills Crisis, which highlighted growing concern among employers about the skills needed for the future workforce. Nearly two-thirds of employers (64%) told us that employability skills such as communication, problem-solving and time management are becoming harder to find. Almost three-quarters (74%) said these skills are now more important than technical expertise alone for workplace success. Meanwhile, more than half of young people surveyed (51%) said they worry that AI will reduce job opportunities for people their age.

Those findings also raise questions about how we sustain skills throughout working life. Artificial intelligence and technological change are reshaping jobs across every sector. The conversation can’t only be about preparing young people for work. It needs to be about helping existing workers stay employable throughout longer and increasingly varied careers.

Our research found that a lack of employability skills is already affecting productivity. Ongoing training and development also matter for people who need to reskill because their role is changing or disappearing altogether. The risk is obvious, if we focus exclusively on those currently outside the labour market, we may inadvertently overlook those who are at risk of leaving it.

Employability should not begin at the end of education

The review is also right to challenge us to think more carefully about what meaningful employment actually looks like. Too often, discussions about employability begin when a young person is approaching the end of their education. By then, many opportunities to develop confidence, practical capability and workplace understanding have already been missed.

This requires stronger partnerships between schools, colleges and employers.

Many schools work incredibly hard to guide young people towards careers and workplace opportunities. However, practical skills can’t always be taught effectively through classroom discussion alone. Employer talks and workplace visits have value, but in many situations they are not enough.

Hands-on technical and vocational experiences help develop problem solving ability, resilience, teamwork and communication in ways that are difficult to replicate through hypothetical exercises. They allow young people to discover talents and career interests that might otherwise remain hidden.

Colleges, schools and employers achieve more together

The UK has world class further education colleges, training providers and employers ready to support that ambition. The challenge for the sector is not simply how to attract more learners, but how to work together more effectively on their behalf. Greater collaboration between schools, colleges and training providers, including the sharing of facilities and resources, can unlock opportunities that no single institution could deliver alone.

There is reason for optimism

What gives me optimism is that there is growing consensus around many of these issues. Employers are telling us they need people with strong employability skills. Young people are telling us they want clearer routes into meaningful work. Educators increasingly recognise that technical and employability skills must develop together, and policymakers appear increasingly willing to place skills at the heart of economic growth.

The challenge now is ensuring we build a system that serves everyone. We should support greater investment in apprenticeships, build stronger pathways into work for young people, and tackle the unacceptable number of people who remain outside education, employment and training.

What happens next

Over the coming months, City & Guilds will continue to examine the detail of the review’s recommendations. We will be engaging with employers, training providers, educators, policymakers and, crucially, learners themselves. We want to ensure people have the information they need to understand what these changes could mean for them, and equally importantly, that their experiences and perspectives help shape the conversation that follows.

The Milburn report rightly recognises that skills policy should be judged by the opportunities it creates, not simply the programmes it funds. The Government must now act decisively to expand youth apprenticeships, support participation and safeguard affordable routes for adults to retrain throughout their working lives. Employers, too, have a responsibility to invest in people and help build the skilled workforce our economy needs.

The real test is careers, not starts

Because the real test of success is not how many people begin an apprenticeship, but how many go on to build rewarding careers, gain recognised skills and progress in work. For young people in particular, apprenticeships remain one of the most powerful engines of opportunity. Strengthening them is not just an investment in individuals, but in the country’s future prosperity.

By Andy Moss, Interim CEO, City & Guilds