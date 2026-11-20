Primary school children across the region will have more opportunities to explore future careers and discover where their education could take them, thanks to a new partnership between Middlesbrough College and Lingfield Education Trust.

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help children and young people see where their education could take them and understand the opportunities open to them from an early age.

By strengthening links between primary education, further education, training and employment, the partnership will offer careers advice and experiences, introduce young people to the variety of jobs across the region, and help them understand options such as further education and apprenticeships. It will also commit to linking the leadership teams together routinely to update each other on local context, and provide training and development opportunities for staff across the Trust’s schools.

The partnership will put this ambition into practice from primary school, with plans for Year 5 pupils from Lingfield schools to attend a careers event at Middlesbrough College, featuring local employers and opportunities to explore key sectors and careers across the Tees Valley.

Both organisations will also work together to help young people understand the different options open to them, from further education and apprenticeships to future careers.

Emma Watson, Regional Hub Director, Lingfield Education Trust, said:

“At Lingfield Trust we believe it is never too early to help children understand the opportunities available to them. By working with Middlesbrough College, we can broaden pupils’ horizons, raise aspirations and help them make meaningful connections between their education and future careers. We are excited to provide experiences that inspire ambition and show every child that there are many pathways to success.”

The agreement forms part of Middlesbrough College’s wider commitment to building strategic partnerships that create opportunities, develop skills and support economic growth across the Tees Valley.

Gary Potts, Deputy Principal / CEO: Skills and Partnerships at Middlesbrough College, said:

“Young people begin forming ideas about their futures long before they reach college, which is why it’s so important that we create those connections early. Through this partnership, we can help pupils see the link between what they learn at school, the opportunities available across further education and training, and the careers they could build.

“By combining Lingfield Education Trust’s reach across primary education with our links to employers and our understanding of the skills the region needs, we can give young people and their families greater insight into the choices and opportunities ahead of them. Ultimately, we want every young person to feel informed, inspired and confident about their future.”

Lingfield Education Trust is one of the region’s largest multi-academy trusts, with 26 primary schools across Teesside, Darlington, County Durham and North Yorkshire. The Trust supports thousands of pupils, ensuring every child is supported to achieve their full potential, and oversees specialist provision for children with SEND.

Middlesbrough College is a further education provider serving Middlesbrough and the wider Tees Valley, supporting more than 12,000 students, including around 2,000 apprentices. It offers technical education, apprenticeships and T Levels, working closely with local employers to align training with skills needs.

The Memorandum of Understanding will initially run for three years, with the partnership reviewed regularly to monitor progress, measure its impact and identify further opportunities for collaboration.