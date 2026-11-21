Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 874: 21st November 2026. Talent Is Everywhere; Opportunity Is Not.

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here’s a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and thought leaders across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

So, a very busy week this week. The big one was the long-awaited Milburn review. This is a 278-page report from Milburn on how to tackle the NEET crisis, and it is chock-full of suggestions and ideas. If you don’t fancy reading a 278-page report … here is our Deep Dive on the Milburn findings. If you fancy seeing a wide-angled view from many different specialists and thought leaders in the sector, here is our Milburn review sector reaction piece!

On the same day, we also had the latest ONS Labour Market details. ONS highlighted that vacancy numbers are down again, particularly from SMEs!

To be fair, the Government has come back already, and it was a fast response, but there is still plenty to be confirmed, planned and thought through. The Government is backing the idea of whole system reform. This isn’t just a bit of funding, it is a total rethink.

One thing that was rapidly confirmed was from Education Secretary Lucy Powell that DfE have confirmed that every young person is guaranteed a funded college place… which is great (but should have been the case anyway to be honest)! It’s a win, and the noises coming out are all positive, but the proof of the pudding is in the eating, so let’s see what is actually done and given.

What can we learn from Denmark and the Netherlands?

One thing really stood out to me: the international comparisons.

The review drew on Resolution Foundation analysis comparing how much European countries spend on employment and training support, and how that relates to their NEET rates. Denmark spent around 1% of GDP on hiring incentives and subsidies for all ages in 2022, and the Netherlands spent 0.3% (the Netherlands has been constantly referenced by the Milburn team long before the final review). HM Treasury puts UK spending across all employment policies at around 0.1% of GDP in 2025/26.

Matching the Dutch level on incentives and subsidies alone would mean roughly £6 billion a year in extra spending, and matching Denmark around £27 billion.

“Britain does not need to copy those totals, but the difference in priority and resource between the UK and low-NEET countries in Western Europe is stark,” the report says.

So to meet the best practice of the Netherlands we need to find £6 billion per year, or £27 billion if we want to be more like Denmark… that feels like a negotiation tactic to me. Milburn has stated this is cost negative, with a worst case of £200M over 10 years, against the cost of NEETs at present of £125 billion per year… and growing. So let’s see how good a negotiation point this turns out to be for the settlement.

It appears the Government is listening, but listening and putting your hand in your pocket are two different things. Framing it as an investment for the future, and cost negative, is a very savvy argument to be fair.

Is there a quick win in the top slice?

Another quick way to find £500 million: Milburn said the “top slice” from the Apprenticeship Levy should not go to the Treasury, and should be used for apprenticeships and employment measures instead… but again, it is a recommendation. Let’s see?

Talent is everywhere; opportunity is not

The elephant in the room is vacancies, and engaging employers with Milburn. If there aren’t jobs for young people (and older people) to step into, it is all a bit pointless. The fact that ONS said vacancies have gone down on the very same day only makes the point.

Sharon Doherty, Chief People and Places Officer at Lloyds Banking Group wrote a really good article… but had a brilliant opening line: Talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t. Employers have a real role to play in changing that. Which really resonated with me.

On the same day the Milburn report was launched, I was in Newcastle for David Gallagher’s memorial. A favourite line of David’s was the very same: ‘talent is everywhere, opportunity is not’… and that pretty much sums up the reason for the Milburn review to be honest.

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week!

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

Firstly, We Cannot Close the Disability Employment gap by Pushing Young People into bad Jobs By Asli Atay, Senior Policy Advisor at The Work Foundation, Lancaster University

Secondly, Will the Milburn Review get the UK to ‘NEET Zero’? By Michael Lemin, Head of Policy at NCFE

Finally, What can Islands Teach us About Skills and Employability on the Mainland? By Olly Newton, is Executive Director of The Edge Foundation

This week, we also had some other Epic Exclusives!

Young People are Ready for New Vocational Routes, But are Employers? By Claire Green, Post-16 and Skills Specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL)

The Apprenticeship Reset: Did the Budget create more Opportunity or simply move it around? By Jim Carley, Business Development Director at Shaw Trust

The Future Workforce Starts Long Before the First Job: Why Employers Must be Part of the Journey By Clare Belford, early years and apprenticeships business partner for Sodexo UK & Ireland

Will Milburn Pass the Employer Smell Test? By Shevaun Haviland, Director General, British Chambers of Commerce

Milburn puts Colleges at the Centre of Youth Transition. Who Prepares their Staff for AI? By Prof Rose Luckin, UCL and Educate Ventures Research Ltd

Youth Employment Matters, but Learning Should last a Lifetime By Andy Moss, Interim CEO, City & Guilds

From Here to Maturity? Ofsted’s new Grading System is a Real Missed Opportunity By Ian Pryce CBE

What next to make Milburn’s ‘working state’ a reality? By Emily Tanner, Programme Head, Post-14 Education and Skills, Nuffield Foundation

Every Employer has a Role in Opening up Opportunities for Young People By Sharon Doherty, Chief People and Places Officer at Lloyds Banking Group

What’s New in the World of FE?

Milburn Review Deep Dive: What the Final Report Means for FE and Skills

Annoucements

Milburn Review sets out plan to move from a Welfare State to a Working State for the next generation By the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

ONS Labour Market November 2026: UK Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.6%

Guaranteed Jobs for 90,000 Young People on Universal Credit to Roll Out Across the UK By the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

First ‘Lifelong Guardianship Ceremonies’ Held for Care Leavers as £8.4m ‘Lifelong Links’ Rollout Announced By the Department for Education (DfE)

Government Response

Government Commits to New Settlement for Young People in Response to Milburn Review By the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

Every Young Person Guaranteed a Funded College Place as DfE Responds to Milburn Review By the Department for Education (DfE)

Voices

Tackling NEETs Means Tackling the Barriers to Growth By Steve Smith, Managing Director, SIAS

By Danny O’Meara, Operations Manager, FE News and