We need to change the way we talk about young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). Too often, the debate focuses on their motivation, their health conditions or the cost of supporting them. Far less attention is paid to the labour market they are trying to enter.

The latest government data should prompt a rethink. The disability employment gap is 29.4 percentage points (53% of disabled people are in work, compared with 82.4% of non-disabled people), and the disability unemployment rate is 8.7%, more than double the rate for non-disabled people.

For young people, the situation is even more worrying. Almost half of the nearly one million young people who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET) are disabled (45.3%), and this share has more than doubled in 12 years.

These are not simply statistics about people who are out of work. They point to a labour market that is failing to provide opportunities for a growing number of young people.

The answer cannot be to place greater pressure on individuals while leaving the conditions that prevent them from working unchanged. If the Government wants to close the disability employment gap, it must look beyond welfare reform and confront a more fundamental question: where are the good jobs that disabled young people can access, sustain and progress in?

Two reviews, one test

These figures come at an important moment. The Milburn Review on young people and work and the Timms Review of Personal Independence Payment will both publish their final recommendations this autumn. Their findings will shape how the Government supports young and disabled people for many years.

The concern is that the debate becomes only about how much money can be saved from the welfare bill. With the high cost of living, fewer vacancies, and a higher risk of long-term unemployment for disabled people, crude cuts to support would make the situation worse.

More people in work is important, but if people move into jobs that damage their health or do not last, in a year we will be in the same place again. What we need is sustainable work: jobs that people can get, keep and progress in.

Fewer starter jobs

For young people, the problem begins at entry level. Work Foundation’s analysis of online job boards suggests that ‘starter’ jobs fell by 49% over the past decade. These roles are where young people traditionally gain their first work experience, a reference, and the confidence for the next step.

These jobs are often dismissed as low-skilled or temporary. But they play an important role in helping young people gain their first work experience, secure a reference, develop confidence and build the skills needed for their next opportunity.

When these entry points disappear, young people without experience are left competing for jobs that increasingly demand it. For disabled young people, this creates an additional disadvantage. They face fewer opportunities to enter work, alongside barriers relating to health, accessibility, recruitment practices and workplace adjustments.

The consequences can be long-lasting. Over the past decade, around four in five disabled NEET young people remained outside education, employment or training one year later, compared with two in five non-disabled young people.

It is difficult to argue that this is primarily a problem of aspiration. In the Milburn Review’s interim report, 84% of NEET young people said they wanted to find a job, education or training.

Young people are telling us that they want opportunities. The question is whether the systems around them, including education, employment support and employers, are providing them.

Getting people into work is not enough

Finding a job is only one part of the story. Disabled people are more likely than non-disabled people to move in and out of work. When a health condition gets worse, or an employer does not make adjustments, a person who was doing well can lose their job. Every time this happens, it becomes harder to return, and people lose confidence, income and trust in the system.

For this reason, the type of job matters a lot. A job with flexibility, reasonable adjustments and a manager who understands health needs is much more likely to last.

Employers have an important role here, but many are still not getting the basics right. Work Foundation research shows that fewer than half (44%) of employers design jobs with the health needs of their workers in mind. This is a lost opportunity for disabled workers as well as for employers who struggle to recruit and retain staff.

Designing jobs with health in mind does not need to be complicated. It can include flexibility in hours and location, a clear process to ask for adjustments, phased returns after sickness absence, and line managers who are trained to have supportive conversations. These are the basis of good work for everyone, not only for disabled people.

The only sustainable way to close the disability employment gap and to reduce the benefits bill is to make moving into work less risky. This means more suitable job opportunities, and the wider support people need to manage their health condition while they work.

A Community Jobs Fund for the places that need it most

Training and employment support are essential, but they are not enough if there are too few jobs, or if young people cannot access the health support they need. In some parts of the country, the opportunities are simply not there.

This is why the Work Foundation is calling for a new Community Jobs Fund. It would give Mayors and local leaders the resources to create more than 50,000 paid, good-quality jobs in the areas with the fewest opportunities. These jobs must be accessible to disabled young people, and they must come with tailored employment and mental health support, so that young people can start well and stay in work.

Colleges and training providers see this challenge every day. For many young people, they are the last point of contact before they fall out of the system, and often the first place they return to. Local leaders are well placed to understand where opportunities are missing and how employers, colleges and services can work together to address these gaps.

As the Milburn and Timms Reviews prepare to report, the Government has an opportunity to rethink how it supports young and disabled people. The test should not simply be whether more people move off benefits and into employment. It should be whether they can access good jobs that support their health, offer security and give them the opportunity to progress.

If we want to close the disability employment gap, we need to look beyond individual responsibility and focus on the opportunities available in the labour market. The answer is not less support, but more good jobs – and a system that makes it possible for disabled young people to access and sustain them.

By Asli Atay, Senior Policy Advisor at The Work Foundation, Lancaster University