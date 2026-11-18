More than 100 business leaders and stakeholders have been given their first look inside Hull College’s new £5 million Greenwave training centre at a regional skills forum.

Dr Debra Gray CBE, Principal and CEO of Hull College, was among the speakers at the latest Hull and East Yorkshire Local Skills Improvement Plan (HEY LSIP) forum, calling on employers to help shape the region’s future workforce.

Attendees toured Greenwave at the college’s city centre campus, seeing how students and staff are using its specialist facilities to develop the skills needed for the Humber’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

They also spoke directly to students about their experiences in the centre so far, hearing how access to industry-relevant equipment is supporting their learning and preparation for employment.

An LSIP is a statutory, employer-led plan designed to ensure local skills provision reflects the needs of employers, individuals and the wider economy.

Debra’s presentation focused on three areas of the college’s work: Greenwave, space education initiatives ORBIT and STAR, and its recently launched higher education provision, Higher Hull.

Made possible through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, Greenwave supports training in renewable energy, sustainable construction and emerging technologies, helping learners understand the systems increasingly being used by employers.

Its equipment includes solar PV and solar thermal training systems, wind and renewable energy simulations, air source and ground source heat pumps, hydrogen fuel cell technology and smart building systems.

Debra explained that students can gain experience with working equipment, including miniature wind turbines, before going out on site, while developing their understanding of technologies still emerging within industry.

Alongside preparing school leavers for employment, she stressed the importance of helping adults already in work to upskill and retrain as jobs and technologies change.

Twenty-nine industry partners backed the college’s successful Greenwave funding bid, but Debra told attendees that securing the investment was only the start of its work with employers.

She said:

“We built Greenwave with industry. But for us, that was the beginning of the conversation, not the end.

“I want you all to tell us what capabilities you will need in two, five and 10 years’ time, because we don’t sign-off curriculum here until employers have told us what they want in it.

“If we’ve got the equipment you work with, then our students and our apprentices will be a better fit for your businesses.

“We want to be your partner, not just the college at the heart of the city.”

Turning to space education, Debra outlined how ORBIT (Opening Routes Between Industry and Talent) makes the sector relevant to students through short, accessible micromodules embedded within existing vocational courses.

Developed through a Space Universities Network special project with UK Space Agency funding, its 12 micromodules connect space to subjects including engineering, digital technologies, agriculture and hospitality.

She said:

“It shows the careers that sit behind the sector. Space is not just about astronauts, and there’s a place for every single one of our students in space.”

STAR (Space Tertiary Applied Routes), the national network launched at Hull College, brings colleges and other post-16 providers together to share curriculum and expertise, strengthen links with universities and industry, and create clearer pathways into space-related careers.

Debra also introduced Higher Hull, which brings a new identity and ambition to the college’s higher education provision, spanning Levels 4 to 7.

Designed to make higher-level skills more accessible, it combines full-time and part-time routes with plans for shorter courses and modular study, supporting people who need to fit learning around work and family commitments.

Debra said:

“Higher Hull exists to ensure where someone starts doesn’t determine where they go.

“We’re offering the courses industry in this region needs. But we don’t want to design this alone, we want to design it with you. So, we are asking for any expertise you’ve got to help us shape it.

“Work with us, and we can build what’s next together. Because together, we can develop our people.”

LSIP Project Lead Hannah Crookes spoke about the importance of bringing together training and education providers, employers and public sector stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, respond to local skills needs and identify practical opportunities to support workforce development.

The forum also featured presentations from Enable Futures, which offers flexible apprenticeship opportunities while managing recruitment, employment and training arrangements to reduce the administrative burden on businesses, and Shaw Trust, which delivers Connect to Work in Hull and East Yorkshire, providing support to help people facing barriers to work.

Hannah said:

“The LSIP is all about ensuring that education and training provision responds to employer demand, while also creating more opportunities for people to develop the skills and experience needed to enter and progress in employment.

“A particular focus of this event was exploring how we can make it easier for businesses to get involved. Hull College was the ideal venue, with its strong track record of ambition, innovation and achievement. It helped us attract another excellent turnout and once again generate high-quality discussion, collaboration and engagement.”