The ambitious scale of the proposals set out in Alan Milburn’s final report is impressive and matches the complexity of the challenges facing young people today, and how they develop through childhood. It reflects deep engagement with the lived experience of young people and those who support them, as well as with national and international evidence, and lessons from the past. The report marks the culmination of a year of intense effort but also the beginning of the next stage to turn its proposals into reality.

While we wait to hear the full extent to which the government will back the proposals, there is useful work to be done in considering how to implement the different elements. I’ve focused here on the three that stood out to me on my first reading.

Work readiness

The recommendation to put more emphasis on work readiness within the education and training system reflects evidence from the Skills Imperative 2035 programme and UK comparative analysis. The Milburn report cites evidence from young people and employers of under-preparedness resulting from a disproportionate emphasis on qualifications over the skills so valued by employers.

To be ‘work ready’ requires greater exposure to work alongside education. The report recommends introducing ‘ready-for-work’ metrics into the accountability system but stops short of explaining precisely what these would look like, how they would be measured and how their reliability and validity would be assured.

Useful examples to build on include the Future Skills Questionnaire of learner career readiness which tracks young people’s self-reported skills across ages 11-18 years, and NFER’s essential employment skills measurement tool. As further thought is given to how to increase work exposure, new evidence to look out for includes a Nuffield Foundation-funded UCL study examining the benefits and drawbacks of part-time work alongside study.

Employers’ role

As the report rightly notes, employers play a critical role both in helping young people to become ‘work ready’ and in providing entry-level opportunities. The ‘new bargain’ focuses on increasing first chances through jobs, youth apprenticeships, and work experience. The public sector is charged with leading by example, while the government is tasked with making it easier and more affordable for employers to take on young people. Making this work is critical. Our engagement with young people laid bare how perceptions that there are ‘no jobs’ locally undermine engagement with education and contributes to a sense of there being ‘no point’. It is only fair that young people see their efforts in education rewarded with an opportunity to get a foothold in the world of work.

However, while the proposed financial investment and Youth Opportunity Service sound promising, it remains to be seen whether they will be sufficient to meet the scale of the need. It will also depend on whether high-quality, employer-led GCSEs can be introduced successfully.

Our system already sets expectations for employers to offer placements and workplace experiences that have proved difficult to deliver. The appetite for apprenticeships far outstrips supply, so achieving what’s proposed will require a significant shift. Meanwhile, research is underway to explore the untapped potential of apprenticeship pathways for young people, where they can enter at Level 2 or 3 and work their way up, combining work and learning.

AI and careers

The Milburn report briefly highlights AI’s potential to help young people access high-quality digital careers information, allowing careers advisers to focus on young people at risk of becoming NEET.

Our landscape review of AI within career guidance published earlier this year supports this intent. Young people want to have some agency of when and how they access information about careers and learning pathways, but when faced with a plethora of websites, they are inevitably turning to generic chatbots which carry risks of misinformation, bias, and over-sharing of personal data.

The report called on the government to make high-quality labour market information widely available, and on schools to target support from qualified careers advisers towards young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

What the Milburn report didn’t mention explicitly is the emergence of curated specialist career chatbots that follow good conversation design principles and signpost users to professional human support where appropriate. In the absence of regulation, and with AI tools developing at a rapid pace, there is an urgent need for robust evaluation evidence about the impact of different AI and human hybrid approaches on young people’s career choices and employment outcomes. A significant project addressing this is the evaluation framework for LLM careers advice being developed by the Warwick Institute for Employment Research.

These are just three aspects of a wide-ranging report that intersects with many areas of research supported by the Nuffield Foundation. We look forward to connecting the evidence with plans as they develop.

By Emily Tanner, Programme Head, Post-14 Education and Skills, Nuffield Foundation