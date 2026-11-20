Ofsted’s move away from a single overall grade has created new and worse problems that go against the principles of performance improvement and cede interpretation of outcome to providers

I have worked closely with many university vice chancellors over the years including four from the University of Cambridge. I could talk to any of them for years and they would never once mention the views of an external inspector.

In contrast, if you meet any new college CEO, you can guarantee they will volunteer their Ofsted grade (good or bad) very early in the conversation as though it is the most important thing about them and their college.

That stark difference has always struck me as an indicator of FE’s relative immaturity. It explains why colleges never properly capitalised on the opportunity of incorporation in 1993, why we never reached the “escape velocity” of the new universities, who greedily seized their chance the year before and never looked back.

FE’s attitude to Ofsted is odd, given it is not a customer, supplier or even a stakeholder really. Every inspector I have met has been professional and committed, deserving of respect, but the reports produced now have very limited value.

What is inspection for?

I always thought the purpose of inspection was to provide government and parliament with useful insights into the effectiveness of our overall system.

We already have publicly available performance data on every college, regularly updated. Despite that, Ofsted reports are not about the system but are poor “Which-style” consumer guides, updated only every four or five years. They may be authoritative but only at a singular moment in time.

The problem with a single grade

And are they authoritative? The move to a single overall grade (the only thing most people wanted to know) and the importance attached to it, meant one of the four grades became the default, awarded to more than 70% of providers. That meant a college operating at the 12th percentile in terms of performance was usually judged to be only as good as one operating at the 86th percentile, and that assumes the gradings were accurate in every case. Clearly the overall grade does not provide much insight.

On that basis I was delighted when Ofsted decided to move away from overall grading. At last we would get mature written reports that would help identify how to improve the overall system. It would allow inspectors to be more nuanced and more critical, and make our funders (true stakeholders) take a keener interest in individual college performance. Reports would be fuller, richer, better.

A smorgasbord of traffic lights

Sadly, we have replaced the single grade with a smorgasbord of traffic lights that go against the basic principles of performance metrics; undermine any attempt to look at the system or college as a whole, and cede communication of inspection outcome to the provider.

The numerous areas judged are not remotely independent of each other, meaning almost all reports have clusters of the same colour. Ideally we want judgements that are independent variables. In other words you should be able to be exceptional at one and needing to attend to another. That was true when we judged 16-18 provision separately from apprenticeships. It is not true of the current measures, so we have unnecessary redundancy.

Also, because every area has to be judged, terms are defined in ways that make no sense. For example, the definition of inclusion has to be constructed so that grammar schools and sixth forms with strict entry criteria can be judged inclusive, when by definition they are designed to be exclusive!

Measuring so many things suggests being great at each one is the objective. But the best management thinkers of the last century have shown this is an incorrect approach. As the father of the quality movement, William Edwards Deming reported, true optimisation is about optimising the whole system, not the individual parts. Indeed, improving departments or processes individually often harms the system overall. We are therefore now encouraging and rewarding poor improvement behaviours.

Finally, the new scorecards require far more interpretation and use new descriptors. I have never heard a parent describe a school as “strong” or “expected”. They are a boon to college PR teams and interventionists. Almost any result now can be communicated as positive. We have already seen colleges promoting themselves as strong because they achieved a single strong judgement. I have seen schools present a string of “expected” judgements as an excellent inspection. With weak local media there is little push back against this sort of misreporting. Now that the words Outstanding and Good are no longer used, colleges are free to use them in any way they see fit.

The increased number of judgements means those disposed to intervening can find an excuse to do so more easily, despite Deming’s insight that the objective should not be to optimise every process. At least with the previous grading we only saw intervention when there was failure at a system level. The new approach means intervention is less likely to be effective and yet probably happen more often. Perhaps, this explains why school leaders are protesting about the higher levels of stress caused by the new approach?

Use your words

So, an opportunity squandered. Excellent, professional inspectors concentrating on the trees not the wood. Arguments about the detailed judgements rather than looking at the institutions as a whole. Parents confused, maybe even government too?

When my youngest grandchildren get frustrated and angry they are usually asked to “use your words” so they can be understood and helped. If we want a more mature approach, let’s move to richer, fuller, written reports and ditch the technicolour. These will be more useful to providers, employers, parents and the community. Bright analysts will be able to better assess the FE system as a whole and identify where support and criticism is needed.

Of course, there will still be selective quoting but, in a world of AI we can always check for accuracy and get a more impartial take. Plus we’ll save a fortune on colour printing!

By Ian Pryce CBE