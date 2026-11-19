In mid-October, I took a trip to the Isle of Man to speak at an employability event at its University College, UCM. The island was one of the first places Edge worked with when we launched the Island Education Network back in 2018, so this felt like a bit of a homecoming.

Arriving on October 29th, I was invited to dine with key players from the island’s education community, including their senior civil servant and the college’s principal and vice principal. Tucking into our pizzas, it struck me how much you can achieve when you have the right people sitting around the dinner table. On islands, decisions are made fast by those who know the system intimately and see its impact in real time. I was left thinking how this was something the mainland could learn a lot from.

Next day, the employability event

Next day, the employability event explored issues familiar to anyone working in FE, albeit through a tighter lens. Namely: Where is AI taking the jobs market? How do we ensure young people stay resilient to new technologies? And how can we persuade employers to offer more work experience? Despite the familiarity of the challenges, The Isle of Man has a relatively narrow labour market and employers are almost exclusively SMEs. This lent a distinct flavour to the discussion. For instance, if the island needs just three new panel beaters every five years, what does that mean for college provision?

Similarly, the college has invested significantly in a dedicated plumbing assessment centre so plumbers can be assessed against UK accreditation standards. Mainland assessors come to carry out assessments. However, for the rest of the year, the centre sits under lock and key. This illustrates the real cost of maintaining national standards in small, geographically isolated communities. I hear similar stories from colleges in places like Grimsby, Hull or Morecambe Bay.

What the Island Education Network has taught us

However, lessons like these are exactly what the Island Education Network was set up to learn. Since 2018, it has expanded beyond the shores of the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands to connect practitioners from places as far flung as Iceland and the Galápagos, the Falklands and the Caribbean. And we have consistently seen the same overarching themes.

Firstly, while every island is unique, each also shares recognisable challenges. Uniting educators from different parts of the world, it is easy to assume they’ll have little in common. Yet, within five minutes, someone is usually saying: “That’s exactly how it is here!” From the hyper-local politics – where you might bump into the skills minister at the local supermarket – to a limited range of industries, or how to support young people in isolated settings; these issues cut across geography and culture.

Secondly, island education is most effective when led by islanders themselves. At summits, Edge and Island Innovation’s role is to convene and facilitate, not to speak on their behalf. We make connections and step back. Islanders know their communities, cultures and labour markets. They are better-placed than anyone else to solve their problems – but they must be heard on their own terms. Edge carries this principle into our work with rural and coastal mainland communities, where urban policymakers often dictate one-size-fits-all solutions with limited understanding of what life and work looks like outside the city.

Local fixes that travel well

The good news is that island innovations transfer exceptionally well. This matters right now. With devolution gathering pace, metropolitan models may work well in places like Manchester and Liverpool but their effectiveness is not guaranteed in rural, coastal communities like Cornwall and Devon. Islands offer solid evidence of what works. Take e-Sgoil (Gaelic for ‘e-School’) in the Outer Hebrides. Set up in 2016 to tackle teacher shortages across the archipelago, it later supported remote learning across Scotland during the pandemic. Today, it continues to evolve to new contexts. It is a local fix that became a flexible, mainstream solution.

We’ve also seen how hard islands work to balance pride of place with the risk of insularity. Island childhoods are often idyllic, with children free to roam outdoors. Yet such tight-knit upbringings can be double-edged – they also risk becoming inward-looking. Islands are tackling this with initiatives like the Island Youth Forum in Saint Kitts and Nevis in 2025. This saw 160 young people from global island communities coming together to promote and share their unique experiences of island life, while developing environmental policy ideas to present to policymakers. Exactly the kind of horizon-broadening work we need more of!

And, of course, no mention of islands would be complete without touching on sustainability. Islands are on the front line of the climate crisis, facing rising sea levels, coastal erosion and marine pollution. But their vulnerability also sparks fantastic innovation. At the youth forum in Saint Kitts, I met a young Trinidadian who had developed a recycled device that could wash a car using just two litres of grey water. His invention has already saved 50 million litres of fresh water and he has franchised it out to other young people across the Caribbean and beyond.

Quality over quantity with employers

Finally, island communities can teach us so much about the perennial challenge of employer engagement. By nature, their economies are small, but through depth of connection with local employers, they transform this into a strength. On the mainland, we sometimes see schools or colleges promoting countless employer partners on their websites. But, in reality, 100 company logos often translate to fairly shallow engagement. Islands show us what deep connection really means. Young people know local employers, understand their businesses and see what roles they play in the community. It’s about quality over quantity, something we could easily achieve here, with the right approach.

A little more island agility

The Isle of Man and the many other members of the Island Education Network are doing incredible things. It would easy to mistake them for curiosities but that would be missing a trick. Compared to the mainland, most islands may be small, isolated and resource-constrained. But this means they must do things differently. As education systems everywhere adapt to the demands of a complex, fast-changing world, perhaps a little more island agility is precisely what we need.

By Olly Newton is Executive Director of The Edge Foundation

The Island Education Network was founded by the Edge Foundation and Island Innovation