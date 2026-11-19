Saipem is celebrating after being crowned champions in the first full staging of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) revamped ACTIVE Cup project management competition.

Now in its 32nd year, the event was the 53rd time the popular competition has been staged, but the first since the format was modernised earlier this year.

In May, training provider 20/20 Project Management Training was awarded the contract to deliver the competition for the next three years. Last month it held a pilot of the event for three teams to test out changes to the format.

Nine teams of five people from companies in the engineering construction industry (ECI) then competed in the new-look version of the event at Cranfield University near Milton Keynes from November 16-18.

Saipem, which provides engineering services for the energy sector across the world, claimed the coveted title after coming out on top after three days of competition. The team included representatives from its London operations and was made up of Caitlin Bartie, Ansari Zishan, Luke Shephard, Mahsa Rahmani and Yat Chun Wong.

Caitlin, a project engineer at Saipem, said:

“Winning was a bit of a surprise, but we’re so happy. I knew we had a really good chance because we have a fantastic team, but we came to learn and have fun, and we would have been happy even without winning.

“We were top of the leaderboard after the first day and wanted to keep that up, but the competition was very close. The biggest learning was how to work quickly and get our deliverables finished.

“It was also fantastic to meet other people from across the industry, share ideas and hear what’s happening at their companies.”

‘Invaluable’ experience

The team from Wood was the runner-up, while Aquaterra Energy won the sponsor award from 20/20. The remaining cohorts came from Subsea7, WSP, ODE Asset Management, Worley, McDermott and AtkinsRéalis.

Ruben Jhawer, who is a Process Engineer at Wood, said:

“Our approach, the way we handled everything and how we worked together felt ideal.

“We’re engineers rather than project managers, so this was our first real opportunity to put project management basics into practice under time pressure and all the other pressures involved.

“First, you work out what needs to happen, then you allocate time and costs. It’s a logical process that really helps you understand the project as a whole.

“I would recommend it without a doubt, it’s invaluable for anyone running a project or working as part of one. You learn so much that you can put into practice afterwards.”

Realistic ECI project simulation

The immersive competition, which first started in 1994, gives teams experience of the whole project management process, managing a simulated project from concept through to completion.

The new format included a virtual preparation day and a small amount of preparatory work to complete in advance of the three face-to-face simulation days. These now take place during the working week, rather than over a weekend, to leave evenings free for networking, relaxation and wellbeing.

The content of the competition was also brought up to date to reflect modern processes and practices in project management, with the new format designed as a realistic end-to-end ECI project simulation.

Michael Waddington, who is a Business Unit Leader at Aquaterra, said:

“Everybody learned a lot. It’s really important to understand how the different disciplines work together, why timing matters and that we’re all on the same team.

“I also really enjoyed meeting and socialising with people, something we don’t do as often as we used to. For me, a big focus was stepping back and giving everyone else the chance to contribute and test themselves.”

Project management skills

The ACTIVE Cup is part of the ECITB’s suite of project management training programmes aimed at raising skill levels within the engineering construction industry (ECI).

The competition helps industry professionals strengthen their project delivery, leadership and collaboration skills. Teams include project management practitioners, project team members, engineers and support staff, such as HR and accounts personnel who provide services to project teams.

ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey, who was on hand to give out prizes to the winners, said:

“I was delighted to be present to see the new format of the ACTIVE Cup being delivered by 20/20 Project Management Training.

“Congratulations to Saipem and all the ECI companies that took part for their hard work. I’d also like to thank the respective employers for supporting their teams and to those that provided feedback to help shape this new format.

“Built around real ECI challenges, activities in this revamped version cover a range of project management skills, helping participants recognise their strengths and development needs.

“Changes in the way the event is scored and feedback provided means teams gain a better understanding of their performance and where they can improve. Each challenge also gives teams another opportunity to perform, without an early mistake determining the whole competition.

“It was great to hear from participants how much they benefited from the three days and how the new format gave them time to enjoy the event and network.

“I would encourage anyone that has not participated before to consider doing so in the future so that they too can benefit from this fantastic experience.”