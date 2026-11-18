Having a million young adults not earning or learning is a huge waste of talent that we simply cannot afford socially, politically or economically. They are the workforce of the future. Alan Milburn has not shied away from the scale of this challenge, and government must now prove it is listening.

Businesses want to give young people opportunities. I hear it everywhere I go. But too often young people are arriving in the jobs market without the skills they need to succeed, while the costs and risks of taking them on continue to rise.

The British Chambers of Commerce represents over 50,000 businesses, and the test for our members is simple: will this review make it easier, cheaper and less risky to take on a young person? That is the bar Milburn – and ultimately the government’s response – must clear.

Help with the costs

Our latest Quarterly Economic Survey shows 73% of firms struggling with labour costs, rising to 85% in hospitality and leisure, where so many young people get their first start. When you are fighting to keep the business afloat for the next six months, taking a chance on an inexperienced recruit is a hard sell. The BCC has called for a cut in employer National Insurance contributions for under 25s, and the phased approach suggested by Milburn is a welcome start. But all sectors need immediate relief if we are going to create the opportunities needed.

The Jobs Guarantee is another part of the answer. It is a practical way to give more young people that vital first foot on the career ladder. It takes some of the cost and risk away from employers, giving them the confidence to take a chance on new talent. Crucially, the wraparound support means no-one is left to navigate the journey alone. Chambers of Commerce strongly support extending the scheme nationally and are proud to be helping deliver it in communities across the country.

Softening the impact of the Employment Rights Act

But the government’s right hand cannot encourage firms to hire young people while its left hand raises the cost and risk of doing so. Zero-hours contracts are far more common among young people and allow flexibility to fit seasonal or temporary work around education and life commitments. The Employment Rights Act is restricting how businesses can use these contracts, and this will directly impact opportunities for young people. The reforms need to be reconsidered to ensure they target exploitative practices rather than reduce opportunity.

Milburn has rightly called this out. He is asking the government to apply a cautionary principle to the Act’s guaranteed hours provisions, with the effect on youth employment a primary consideration. His proposed Youth Opportunity Test is also welcome. It would make ministers assess the impact on young people before new tax, regulatory and labour-market measures are introduced. But the question for business is the same: does it make it any easier to take on a young person? That depends on government now putting both recommendations into practice, and soon.

Better work readiness when young people leave school

Businesses can teach technical skills, but they need young people to leave school or college with the essential employability skills to succeed in the workplace. Our research shows 73% of employers most want young people to focus on communication skills, while 67% prioritised confidence and resilience.

Yet until now, there is no Ofsted measure of work readiness in schools. That has to change. Every young person should leave school with real careers guidance, meaningful time in the workplace and the confidence to show employers what they can do. Chambers stand ready to build that bridge by expanding delivery of Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs). To date, LSIPs have co-designed more than 460 new courses with employers, benefitting over 30,000 learners. We should build on that success by bringing employers closer to school provision, as we called for in our recent report From Classroom to Career: Delivering Growth through Lifelong Learning.

The test the Government needs to pass

Businesses are committed to playing their part, and the BCC has pledged support for the First Chance ambition to encourage more work experience, first rung opportunities and apprenticeships. But government needs to meet business halfway: lower costs, a sensible approach to employment regulation, and young people who arrive ready to work. This is the test that reform must pass, and businesses will be carefully watching to the government’s response to see what comes next.

By Shevaun Haviland, Director General, British Chambers of Commerce