On face value, there was much for the apprenticeships and skills sector to welcome in last month’s Budget. Against the backdrop of persistently high numbers of young people who are NEET, prioritising under-25s is not only politically attractive but economically sensible. The Budget signals a clear shift away from subsidising employer-funded professional development and towards helping younger people gain a foothold in the labour market. The question is whether that shift will generate additional opportunities or simply displace existing activity.

The package of measures is substantial. £2,000 employer incentives for non-levy employers hiring young apprentices, full funding of training costs for eligible apprentices under 25, a £100 million expansion of apprenticeship brokerage services, and a requirement that at least 3% of workers on major government infrastructure projects are apprentices all point in the same direction. And, with the overall apprenticeship budget rising to £3.3 billion, the government is sending an unmistakable message that apprenticeships remain central to its economic strategy.

The biggest beneficiaries are likely to be sectors at the heart of the government’s reindustrialisation agenda: construction, engineering, green industries, logistics and digital. That is no bad thing. For too long the UK has talked about technical skills shortages while failing to produce enough technicians, engineers and trade professionals to meet demand. The future may well be less about well-manicured online learning, but instead an uptick in practical skills where it’s obligatory to get your hands dirty.

However, we should be careful not to assume that redirecting funding automatically creates opportunity. The restriction of Level 7 apprenticeships and reduced support for some management and professional standards should free up resources for younger entrants. Yet it also removes a significant source of employer investment in workforce development. Whether you view that as a correction or a mistake depends largely on your definition of what an apprenticeship is supposed to achieve. Is it primarily an entry gateway to a trade, an instrument of lifelong learning, or something that endeavours to somehow satisfy both?

More fundamentally, the success of these reforms will not be determined by funding announcements but by employer behaviour. Policymakers often speak as though apprenticeship demand can be engineered through incentives and rule changes. The reality is less straightforward. Employers recruit apprentices because they need staff, not because a grant becomes available. Unless businesses see genuine workforce demand, there is a real risk these reforms will redistribute learner starts between programmes rather than increase them overall.

That is why the next few years matter. More young people starting apprenticeships, more SMEs participating, stronger progression into skilled employment and falling youth unemployment would represent genuine success. Anything less risks creating impressive headline announcements without meaningful market change.

There is also a longer-term risk that receives too little attention. If restrictions on higher-level and management apprenticeships result in overall apprenticeship spending falling after 2026/27, the policy may end up undermining one of the government’s own growth objectives. Many employers that invested heavily in these programmes are unlikely to replace every Level 6 or 7 learner with a Level 2 or 3 apprentice. Demand does not work like that. If those learners disappear from the system altogether, apprenticeship volumes could decline rather than grow.

The government’s wider “Rewiring the State” agenda adds another layer of complexity. In principle, devolving more responsibility for skills investment to local and mayoral authorities should improve alignment between training provision and local labour market needs. That logic is difficult to argue with. Yet there is a danger that policymakers underestimate the benefits of consistency. Many of the largest apprenticeship employers operate nationally, particularly in the very sectors government is seeking to expand. If those employers are forced to navigate multiple funding arrangements, priorities and delivery models across different regions, localisation may come at the cost of sacrificing simplicity.

The Chancellor deserves credit for confronting the problem. Apprenticeships need to reconnect with young people and the sectors facing the most acute skills shortages. But it would be a mistake to judge these reforms by the size of the funding commitments alone. The real test is whether they create more opportunities, attract more employers and strengthen workforce capacity. If they do, this Budget could be remembered as a turning point for apprenticeships. If they do not, it may simply represent the redistribution of a shrinking system.

By Jim Carley, Business Development Director at Shaw Trust