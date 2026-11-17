BMet honoured the hard work and talents of its graduating students alongside valued college partners today, at its annual Higher Education Graduation Ceremony.

Alongside formally celebrating the accomplishments of the graduates, the special event at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoiresaw students, staff and industry partners recognised with 13 individual awards.

Such accolades presented included “Excellence in Teaching”, “Leadership in HE Growth”, “Student Support Champion”, “Inspirational Student Award”, “Morgan Hunt Resilience and Determination Award”, “Alumni Award” and “Fellowship Award.”

Guests also heard an inspiring keynote address from Stephen Hutchinson—a former professional British American football player, sports coach, tech entrepreneur and British American Football Association (BAFA) Hall of Fame inductee—who shared practical insights on building a high-performance mindset, staying disciplined and leading through change.

Graduates were joined by proud family members, friends, curriculum staff and course directors for an uplifting ceremony that featured a welcome address from Deputy Principal Anna Jackson and a live showcase by BMet’s performing arts students.

Here is what some of the graduates and award winners had to say:

Kallum, who graduated in HNC Film and Television said:

“I feel ecstatic about being at the ceremony today and being awarded for my achievements, showing that my hard work has paid off. I just can’t stop smiling. My career hopes of being an actor are one step closer!”

Shamim-Ara, who is a Dental Innovation Practitioner, was a staff award winner for Innovation in Curriculum Development. She said:

“It was fantastic to be part of this joyous event. Not only did I get to witness some of my students graduating, I also was awarded myself – so, it was certainly a double celebration!”

Callum, who is a Graphic Design Graduate and also won an Academic Excellence Award said:

“Today was a very important milestone in my life and although I was initially anxious, I was able to relax at the uplifting event with my family and friends. Following my achievements, I plan to either start working in the industry or continuing with a final year of study at university.”

Amina Hussain, Founder and Director, SME Resourcing, who won a Fellowship Award said:

“It is a pleasure to partner with BMet, which is a unique college. Winning the award is very special and means a lot to me. However, it also recognises the value of working with students, who are the next generation and should inspire organisations like mine, to see the benefits of connecting with BMet.”

Across its James Watt, Matthew Boulton and Sutton Coldfield campuses, BMet delivers a diverse portfolio of higher education programmes—spanning Foundation Degrees, Higher Level Apprenticeships, Higher Technical Qualifications, Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas, Degree programmes and specialist professional qualifications.

The college remains committed to expanding this provision to meet the evolving skills demands of the West Midlands region.

Pat Carvalho, BMet CEO and Chair, said:

“Today’s ceremony is a truly remarkable occasion and an important milestone in the lives of our graduates. It is a time when we can boldly recognise and celebrate the academic journeys of our higher education students.

“It is a very special day, which marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another—not only for the students themselves, but also for the families and friends who have supported and encouraged them throughout this journey. We look forward to discovering our students future career pathways”

BMet delivers higher education courses in partnership with Birmingham City University and the University of Worcester across subject areas including Art and Design, Business, Law & Accounts, Cloud Computing, Engineering & Manufacturing, Health & Social Care, HN Flex Business, Public Services, Science, Sport, Teaching & Learning, and Travel & Tourism.

As a leading further and higher education provider in the region, BMet offers flexible study routes—with many courses available part-time so learners can balance study alongside employment and graduate with the practical, work-ready skills employers value.