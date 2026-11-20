Climate change is often discussed as a future challenge. Targets are set for 2030, 2035 or 2050. Strategies are published, roadmaps are developed and long-term ambitions are debated.

Yet when it comes to skills, the future has a habit of arriving much sooner than expected.

Across sectors, employers are already adapting to changing regulations, evolving technologies and growing expectations around sustainability. From construction and manufacturing to energy and transport, organisations are no longer preparing for the transition to a lower-carbon economy. They are actively navigating it today.

The question is no longer whether green skills will be needed. The question is whether we are developing them quickly enough.

Demand is moving faster than perception

Many still think of green skills as an emerging area of workforce development. Yet the research NOCN Group commissioned from Learning and Work Institute points to a transition already under way. Examining demand for green skills, training provision and people’s appetite for work in construction, clean energy and low-carbon transport, it found encouraging progress alongside gaps that still need to be addressed.

Construction firms are being asked to improve buildings’ energy performance. Manufacturers are reviewing production processes to reduce waste and emissions. Infrastructure projects increasingly incorporate sustainability requirements from the outset.

The research found that training is growing in areas such as heat pumps, solar power and electric vehicle servicing. But progress is uneven, and some routes into the jobs needed for the transition remain underdeveloped. The challenge is not simply recognising that roles are changing. It is ensuring that training keeps pace.

Some occupations require entirely new skills. For many others, existing roles are evolving as technologies, regulations and industry standards change. The challenge is not limited to specialist environmental careers. It increasingly affects occupations across the economy.

This is where the urgency lies. While discussions about climate change often focus on the long term, workforce development operates over much shorter timescales. Training people, building competence and developing confidence all take time.

Skills pipelines cannot be switched on overnight.

Technology is only part of the solution

The conversation around climate change is often dominated by technology. Whether it is renewable energy, low-carbon construction methods or innovations designed to improve efficiency, technological solutions understandably attract attention.

However, technology alone does not deliver change.

New systems need people who can install, maintain, operate and improve them. Organisations need managers who understand sustainability objectives, leaders who can drive change and employees who can adapt to new ways of working.

Even the most innovative solution will struggle to achieve impact if the workforce lacks the capacity to support its implementation.

The success of the transition will therefore depend as much on people as it does on technology.

Building capability, not simply compliance

One risk in the skills sector is treating sustainability as a compliance exercise rather than a capability challenge.

Meeting regulations matters. Understanding policy requirements matters. But the long-term opportunity is much bigger than that.

The organisations that will thrive are likely to be those that view sustainability not as a box to tick but as a driver of innovation, productivity and growth. That requires people who can think differently, solve problems and adapt to changing environments.

The research also highlights an important distinction: understanding of the term “green skills” remains limited, even though much of the work involves familiar occupations adapting to new technologies. For providers, employers and awarding organisations, building capability therefore means making those changes tangible: showing people how their roles are evolving and how they can build on the experience they already have.

The most valuable green skills may not always be technical. Adaptability, continuous learning and the ability to apply knowledge in new contexts will become increasingly important as industries continue to evolve.

Turning ambition into action

The UK’s environmental ambitions are substantial. Achieving them will require investment, collaboration and technological progress.

But it will also require people.

The research shows that people want to learn through work. That gives employers, working with colleges, training providers and awarding organisations, a central role in preparing the workforce. Accessible training must support both new entrants and existing workers, with a clear connection to the jobs and tasks they will undertake.

Skills planning must also happen alongside decisions about investment and delivery, not after them. The report’s proposals for collective investment in skills and a Skills Tax Credit deserve consideration in that context: how can we give employers and providers the confidence to prepare before gaps become barriers to delivery?

Climate change may be a long-term issue, but the demand for skills is immediate. Every year spent delaying workforce development makes the challenge more difficult to overcome. Every learner supported to develop relevant knowledge and skills brings us one step closer to meeting it.

That is why the conversation about green skills should not be viewed as a future discussion. It is a present-day priority. The climate challenge is already here. For the skills sector, the real question is whether we are ready to meet the deadline.

By Kris Dean, Product Operations Manager, NOCN Group